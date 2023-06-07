Sliabh A Mhadra take on reigning champions Ardfert NS in Cumann na mBunscol camogie final

The finals for this year's Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Aoibheann Duffy Memorial Camogie Shield are known following tremendous progress in the camogie nine-a-side competition this week. Eight teams in all participated and due to the time pressure and extremely busy schedules in schools the preliminary stages of the competition had to be played off in blitz format.

In excellent weather conditions, the ARC in Ardfert and Ballyduff GAA pitches were the venues used. In Ardfert's ARC on Wednesday, Glenderry, Killury, Ballyduff and Ardfert national schools faced off for a place in the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol final.

Following the first two rounds of the round robin series of games Ardfert NS and Ballyduff Central NS played in what was essentially a semi-final as both had comprehensive victories in their opening games. This was a real battle from start to finish. Ardfert lead by a goal at the break. Ballyduff leveled with five remaining but thanks to a late point from Ally Russell the Ardfert girls survived by the narrowest of margins.

In the second group consisting of Sliabh A Mhadra, Kilflynn, Abbeydorney and Kilmoyley the opening game between Sliabh A Mhadra and Abbeydorney proved to be the all important encounter. Sliabh A Mhadra held on for victory and had comfortable victories in their remaining games so now the INTO /GAA Mini Sevens champions will take on the reigning champions Ardfert in the final in Tom Healy Park, Abbeydorney.

In the Division 1 hurling final Abbeydorney NS and Glenderry NS have qualified for the final following a three-way play-off which saw Kilflynn lose out.

In the Division 2 semi-final Sliabh A Mhadra will take on Dromclough NS. Sliabh A Mhadra qualified thanks to victories over Kilmoyley and Ballyduff Central NS while Dromclough accounted for Ardfert NS, Killury NS and Lixnaw NS on route to their final.

In the Division 3 final, the semi-final winners between Caherleaheen and Killury will take on the South Kerry champions.