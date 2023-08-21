Six-goal West Kerry see off St Brendans to claim County Minor Football Shield crown

West Kerry’s Cian Kennedy hit a hat-trick for his side driving them to a comfortable success

The West Kerry team celebrate after winning the County Minor Football Shield Final against St Brendans at Austin Stack Park. Photo by Tom O'Donoghue

West Kerry 6-7

St Brendans 1-9

Five goals in a spell-binding 20-minute period of the first half propelled West Kerry to a very comfortable victory over a gallant St Brendans Board in the Keane’s SuperValu County MFC Shield Final at Austin Stack Park.

Midfielder Cathal Ó Dufaigh set the ball rolling for the winners with their opening green flag in the ninth minute, and although St Brendan’s centre-forward Liam Cooper immediately replied with an opportunistic goal from 45 metres three minutes later, the lights soon went out on the losers.

Man-of-the-match Cian Kennedy was the undisputed star of the show, finishing clinically to the net in the 13th, 20th and 29th minutes for a superb hat-trick, and with Conor Ó Cordubh also getting in on the act, West Kerry were home and dry by the interval, 5-4 to 1-1.

To be fair to St Brendan’s, they kept plugging away in the second half, with six points off the bench from Tomás Kennedy (four), Jake Hoare and Peter Doyle, but the Westerners cruised over the finishing line with a bit to spare, Seán Ó Cuinn notching their sixth goal in the 53rd minute.

WEST KERRY: James Hoare (Dingle); Dylan O’Sullivan (Castlegregory), JJ MacLiam (An Ghaeltacht), David Moore (Annascaul); Sean Fitzgerald (Lispole), Cathal Ó Fearghail (An Ghaeltacht), Ruan O’Donovan (Annascaul); Cathal Ó Dufaigh (An Ghaeltacht) 1-1, Ned Ryan (Dingle); Conor Ó Cordubh (An Ghaeltacht) 1-1 (0-1f), Paudie Fitzgerald (Castlegregory) 0-2, Sean Ó Cuinn (An Ghaeltacht) 1-0; Diarmuid Ó Séaghda (An Ghaeltacht), Cian Kennedy (Lispole) 3-2, Ronan O’Connor (Lispole) Subs: Cian MacGearailt (An Ghaeltacht) 0-1 for O’Connor (ht), Padraig Mannion (Lispole) for Kennedy (51), Sean Roche (Dingle) for Ryan (51), Hugh Crean (Castlegregory) for Ó Cordubh (53), Tommy Flynn (Castlegregory) for S Fitzgerald (53)

ST BRENDANS: Ben Callinan (John Mitchels); Breandán Meehan (Kerins O’Rahillys), Eoin Flaherty (Ardfert), Brayden Pierce (Kerins O’Rahillys); Sam Fitzgerald (John Mitchels), Maurice Lenihan (Churchill), Keelan Best (Ardfert); Liam Óg O’Connor (Ardfert) 0-1, Sean Corkery (John Mitchels); Cian McKenna (Churchill), Liam Cooper (Na Gaeil) 1-2, Hugh Lenihan (Churchill); Billy Doyle (Churchill), Aaron Harty (Churchill), Ted Fitzgerald (John Mitchels) Subs: Tomás Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahillys) 0-4 (0-3fs) for Harty (24), Jake Hoare (Kerins O’Rahillys) 0-1 for McKenna (24), Peter Doyle (Na Gaeil) 0-1 for B Doyle (ht), Ryan Hickey (Churchill) for S Fitzgerald (ht), Harry Wallace (Ardfert) for T Fitzgerald (42)

REFEREE: John Purcell (Kilcummin)