Shane Nolan hat trick helps Crotta O’Neills cruise to a landslide win over Dr Crokes

The North Kerry men led by 14 points at half time and eased to a 22-point win over a limited Dr Crokes side in a one-sided Group B game

Dr Crokes' Nathaniel Doncel tries to gain possession ahead of Jeaic McKenna (8) and Thomas O'Connor (6) of Crotta O'Neills in their County Senior Hurling Championship Group B Round 2 game at Austin Stacks Park. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Crotta O’Neills 4-28

Dr Crokes 1-15

A first half hat trick of goals from Shane Nolan – scored in a twenty-minute spell – set Crotta O’Neills on their way to a 22-point win against a Dr Crokes team cruelly exposed by their opponents who were simply quicker and better in every aspect of the game from first puck to last.

Even though Dr Crokes raised the game’s first point – from Charlie Keating in the second minute – this really was a non-contest, which was evident from the fourth minute when Nolan lifted the sliotar from Declan O’Donoghue’s kick forward, turned inside his marker and cracked a low shot beyond Diarmuid Quirke.

The goal put Crotta 1-2 to 0-1 ahead, and it took just nine more minutes before Nolan was rippling the net again, this time the former Kerry hurler being alert to Darragh O’Donoghue’s strike that came down off the post, and the full forward finishing past Quirke from close range to make it 2-4 to 0-2 on the scoreboard.

In fairness to Dr Crokes, they weren’t throwing in the towel at that stage, and in the 18th minute when Mark Heffernan’s long-range free dropped shot in the Crotta square, Keating pounced to sweep the ball past Adam O’Sullivan to make it just a five-point game, 2-5 to 1-3, which the Killarney men reduced to four points when Heffernan converted a free.

Crotta steadied themselves with points from Sean McElligott, (2) Nolan and Darragh O’Donoghue before the latter picked out Nolan with a probing pass and the mercurial full forward did the rest, firing beyond Quirke for his hat trick to make it 3-9 to 1-4 after 24 minutes.

Three more points from play from Darragh O’Donoghue, along with whites flags from his brother Declan, and Nolan, helped put the game beyond Dr Crokes by half time as Crotta led 3-14 to 1-6 at half time, with Crokes’ late first half scores coming from Heffernan and Jack Lenihan.

The second half was a box-ticking, point scoring exercise for the north Kerry men, with the second period devoid of any element of competitiveness, hard as Dr Crokes tried to salvage something from the game and their championship, which is now over on the back of this second defeat in their group.

The winners kicked on with scores from Nolan (3), Declan O’Donoghue, Gavin Parker and Cormac White in the third quarter, with Crokes responding with scores from Heffernan (two frees), Keating and two nice points from midfielder Tom Doyle, as Crotta led 3-20 to 1-11 at the three-quarter stage.

Nolan continued to be Crotta’s main goal threat in the final quarter, crashing a shot off the crossbar in the 50th minute and drawing a couple of smart saves out of Quirke, who, in fairness to him, pulled off a couple of heroic stops in the game, including a reflex save early in the first half when he deflected Nolan’s close-range shot over the crossbar.

Crotta were 3-25 to 1-14 ahead approaching the hour-mark when Sean Weir scored his first point and a minute later he followed up with a goal, Crotta’s fourth, as they ran out comprehensive 22-point winners. That it was all wrapped up neat and tidy by Crotta without Jordan Conway, Cillian Trant, Ryan McElligott and Barry Mahony will please Crotta as much as anything.

Mahony was on the bench, but with a slight injury niggle, it was deemed wiser to leave him on the bench in anticipation of harder tests ahead, starting with Abbeydorney next week in what will be a much more competitive Group B fixture.

CROTTA O’NEILLS: Adam O’Sullivan, Sean McGrath, Bill Keane, Eamonn Shanahan, Rory Mahony, Thomas O’Connor, Darragh Behan, Jeaic McKenna, Tadhg McKenna, Seanie McElligott 0-2, Sean Weir 1-1, Gavin Parker 0-1, Darragh O’Donoghue 0-5, Shane Nolan 3-11 (0-6f), Declan O’Donoghue 0-3. Subs: Cormac White 0-1 for Declan O’Donoghue (inj, 41), Sean O’Donoghue 0-2 for J McKenna (48), Darragh Kennelly for D Behan (53), Sean Murnane for G Parker (53), Dominic Nolan 0-2 for S McElligott (54).

DR CROKES: Diarmuid Quirke, Gary O’Connor, Shane Lyne, Cathal White, Mark O’Connor, Padraig Looney, Nathaniel Doncel, Jack Lenihan 0-1, Tom Doyle 0-2, Brian O’Connor, Mark Heffernan 0-7 (5f), Charlie Keating 1-3, Mike Lenihan 0-1, Dave Carroll, James Murphy. Subs: Conor Fitzell for J Murphy (20), Mike Milner for B O'Connor (ht), Willie Allen for J Lenihan (ht), Michael Horgan 0-1 for D Carroll (48), Colm O Cuiv for Milner (temp, 53-ft)

REFEREE: Dave Copps (Cork)