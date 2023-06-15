Shane Enright: The time has come for that big performance to ignite Kerry’s season
‘Kerry will have to be very patient on Sunday at times when Louth have numbers back. They may well have to go over and back the field and wait until the opportunity arises to kick inside or else come at pace and break lines in twos and threes’
Shane EnrightKerryman
Kerry face a Louth team on Sunday that have performed admirably in their opening two games of the group against Cork and Mayo after being demolished in the Leinster final by Dublin. They suffered narrow defeats in both but will be heading to Portlaoise with nothing to lose and will feel that they may well be capable of causing a huge upset against Kerry.