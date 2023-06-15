Shane Enright: The time has come for that big performance to ignite Kerry’s season

‘Kerry will have to be very patient on Sunday at times when Louth have numbers back. They may well have to go over and back the field and wait until the opportunity arises to kick inside or else come at pace and break lines in twos and threes’

Shane Enright says Kerry will have to be very patient on Sunday when Louth have numbers back in defence

Shane Enright Kerryman Today at 09:37