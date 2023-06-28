Shane Enright: Outcome of Kerry versus Tyrone can and probably will hinge on so many singular contests
‘Saturday’s encounter is a real 50/50 game and it genuinely is a very hard one to call. Both teams’ form has been patchy to date’
Kerryman
After an entertaining weekend of football action, where things got serious with the four All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals, this coming weekend see the stakes raised even higher as the Championship race is now down to just eight teams, and by Sunday evening we will have just four semi-finalists left standing.