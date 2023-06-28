Shane Enright: Outcome of Kerry versus Tyrone can and probably will hinge on so many singular contests

‘Saturday’s encounter is a real 50/50 game and it genuinely is a very hard one to call. Both teams’ form has been patchy to date’

The likelihood of Paudie Clifford going up against Conor Meyler will be one of the more interesting and decisive contests in Saturday's All-Ireland quarter-final

After an entertaining weekend of football action, where things got serious with the four All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals, this coming weekend see the stakes raised even higher as the Championship race is now down to just eight teams, and by Sunday evening we will have just four semi-finalists left standing.