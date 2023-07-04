Kerry

Shane Enright: Kerry’s win was built on every player’s impressive work-rate and big energy

The Kerry management team will also be happy with their day’s work against Tyrone, winning the tactical battle hands down

Sean O'Shea celebrates after scoring Kerry's second goal during the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final with Tyrone players Frank Burns and Michael McKernan left helpless on the Croke Park turf

Shane Enright
Kerryman

Without a doubt, Saturday was Kerry’s most complete performance of the season, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Heading to Croke Park for your first Championship game of the year is as good a time as any to produce your best form, and when it is a team like Tyrone’s that you’re facing you need to find top form and bring your A game.