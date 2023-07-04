Shane Enright: Kerry’s win was built on every player’s impressive work-rate and big energy

The Kerry management team will also be happy with their day’s work against Tyrone, winning the tactical battle hands down

Without a doubt, Saturday was Kerry’s most complete performance of the season, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Heading to Croke Park for your first Championship game of the year is as good a time as any to produce your best form, and when it is a team like Tyrone’s that you’re facing you need to find top form and bring your A game.