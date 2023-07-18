Shane Enright: Kerry grabbed late lifeline like true champions to kill off wasteful Derry

Kerry were not quite at their best in Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final but they found a way to win, which is exactly what the top teams do

As Jack O’Connor mentioned in his post-match interview, All-Ireland semi-finals are all about winning and Kerry did just that on Sunday. They got a real test from an impressive Derry outfit and looked in trouble for long periods of the game but when the need was greatest and the game was there to be won coming down the home stretch this Kerry team stood up.