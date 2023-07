The former All Ireland and All Star winning defender explains why it’s so hard to put back-to-back titles together

Shane Enright in action against Bernard Brogan during the 2015 All Ireland football final in Croke Park Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

Winning back-to-back titles certainly isn’t an easy feat and is something that has eluded Jack O’Connor in his managerial career to date. Kerry are in a similar position to where we were heading into the 2015 final against Dublin.