Shane Enright: Giving Sean O’Shea room to roam is benefiting the player and team
Kerry tried a couple of interesting tactics against Louth which will really benefit the team as the Championship really starts to heat up this weekend and beyond
Kerryman
I said last week that it was time for Kerry to really step up and lay down a marker and show their All-Ireland credentials on Sunday in Portlaoise, and they duly delivered. From the outset they showed real intent. Their passing was crisp, they were clinical in front of goal, and they were working very hard for each other.