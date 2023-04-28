Scoil Treasa Naofa Kilflynn and Sliabh A Mhadra are INTO Mini Sevens hurling and camogie champions

There was a huge entry for this year's INTO /GAA Mini Sevens hurling and camogie competition, which are traditionally hosted in Tom Healy Park Abbeydorney, and such was the huge entry that the playing of preliminary rounds was needed with the finals played last Monday in Abbeydorney.

It was brilliant to see the new teams from the East Kerry area participate this year. Five teams played in Rathmore in the hurling competition Barraduff NS, Presentation Monastery Killarney, St John's Kenmare and Kilgarvan NS and Holly Mount NS. Kilgarvan NS came through from this group while Holy Family Rathmore qualified in the camogie from a group which also included Shrone NS, Knockanes NS and Barraduff NS.

Killury NS, Sliabh A Mhadra NS, Ballyduff NS and Lixnaw NS competed in the camogie competition in Ballyduff GAA grounds with Sliabh A Mhadra and Ballyduff coming through following some excellent performances. In the hurling competition at the same venue Sliabh A Mhadra qualified from a group which included Killury NS, Ballylongford NS, Ballyduff NS and Lixnaw NS.

In the third preliminary rounds of the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol INTO /GAA Mini Sevens hurling and camogie competition which was held in the ARC in Ardfert prior to Easter six schools participated in this section of the county competition Glenderry NS and Ardfert NS girls couldn’t be separated following two periods of extra-time so the two teams went through to the county finals as Moyderwell who were also entered were unable to attend.

In the hurling Ardfert, Caherleaheen and Glenderry battled for the county final spot with the Ballyheigue boys too powerful for their opponents and making it through to the county final.

In the fourth group organised by Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Chiarraí Hurling Officer Conor Kearney in Tom Healy Park Abbeydorney Kilmoyley girls overcame Scoil Treasa Naofa and Abbeydorney NS to qualify in the camogie while in the hurling Scoil Treasa Naofa topped a group which also included Abbeydorney NS, Kilmoyley and Ballincrossig NS.

Ten teams competed in the county finals on Monday last in Tom Healy Park Abbeydorney four in hurling and six in camogie. Sliabh A Mhadra, Glenderry, Scoil Treasa Naofa Kilflynn and Kilgarvan NS all played in the round robin series of games and Glenderry NS and Scoil Treasa Naofa faced each other in the third and final game. As both teams had won their respective opening games this encounter proved to be a final in every sense of the word and what a game encounter it was. We were treated to a tremendous Mini Sevens county final with all out attacking skillful hurling from both sides. Glenderry lead by two points 1-3 to 1-1 at the break having played with a stiff breeze in the opening half thanks to the scoring exploits of the outstanding Jason Gaynor and Conor Slattery.

The better balanced Kilflynn team opened the second half at a frantic pace and raced into the lead with two well taken goals from the Cronins Paddy and Matt. Glenderry fought back with a pair of points from the accurate Jason Gaynor and though they did manage to breech the Kilflynn defence they failed to find the net and the Scoil Treasa Naofa boys landed points through the outstanding Cronin brothers to secure victory. They were well assisted by Bobby Ryan, Jack Kelliher and Daniel Diggins in what was an excellent team performance.

The final score was Scoil Treasa Naofa, Kilflynn 3-4 Scoil Náisiúnta Gleann Doire 1-6

Scoil Treasa Naofa: Tiernan Mullins, Bobby Ryan, Eoin Beurne, Daniel Diggins, Dáithí Nolan, Matt Cronin, Paddy Cronin, Simon Russell.

Glenderry: Darragh Flahive, Noah O’Sullivan, Jason Gaynor, Conor Slattery, Jamie Mc Evoy, Cameron Godley, Ryan O’Sullivan, Tadhg O’Regan

The Sliabh A Mhadra team that won the INTO-GAA Mini Sevens camogie final

The camogie final was a real tight and tense affair between neighbours Sliabh A Mhadra and Ballyduff NS. The teams were scoreless at the break thanks in the main to the outstanding performances of goalkeepers Megan O Connell and Angela Doherty.

Ballyduff took the lead playing into the stiff breeze on the resumption through a well struck free from Abigail Sheehan. Chloe Egan leveled matters with a well struck free of her own and a powerful goal bound shot from Molly Quinlan went centimeters wide much to the relief of all supporting Ballyduff NS. Megan O’Connell made another fantastic save from an Alanna Kirby effort and a late point from a free from the very impressive Chloe Egan ensured victory for the Sliabh A Mhadra girls on a final score 0-2 to 0-1.

Sliabh A Mhadra: Megan O’Connell, Dani Goggin, Fiadh Houlihan, Chloe Egan, Gracie Wood, Molly Quinlan, Freya Forde, Edel O’Leary, Siún Daly.

Ballyduff NS: Angel Doherty, Sarah O'Connor, Lucy Condon, Alanna Kirby, Lucie Lucid, Clodagh O’Sullivan, Saoirse O’Rourke, Ruby O’Connor, Abigail Sheehan, Kitty Dineen.

This year’s competitions, despite the inclement weather in March, were a huge success so míle buíochas to Abbeydorney hurling club for the use of Tom Healy Park for the finals and to all who co ordinated and refereed at the different venues. Well done the Cumann na mBunscol hurling officer Conor Kearney who pulled it all together. Conor was also on hand to present the hurling medals and inter county camogie star Patrice Diggins presented the camogie medals.

Next up in the Cumann na mBunscol girls football and hurling competitions in May and the camogie competitions which are scheduled for late May and early June.