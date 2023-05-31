Scoil Eoin Balloonagh and Fossa NS are Cumann na mBunscol Urban 1 and 2 girls football champions

St John’s Kenmare and Firies NS finished as runners-up in the Urban girls football competitions

Scoil Eoin Balloonagh, Tralee 2-8

St John’s NS, Kenmare 3-3

Scoil Eoin the INTO/GAA mini Sevens champions opened the scoring with points from Allie Keirns and Lexi Keane before a rocket of a shot from Kenmare’s full-forward Saoirse Hussey hit the back of the net. This goal would keep them in the game in the first half as they also saw a goal bound shot from Alice O Connor just shave wide of the left post. Scoil Eoin Balloonagh went on to add points from Emma Onyekwere and two from Nessa Kirby giving them a half-time lead on a scoreline of Scoil Eoin Tralee 0-5 St. John’s Kenmare 1-0.

The second half was a ding dong affair with both sides playing excellent football. A goal from sharpshooter Saoirse Hussey for An Neidín was followed up by opposite number 14 Amelie O’Sullivan goaling from a free for Scoil Eoin.

Now, with Lilia Hickson Chloe O’Shea, Sadbh O’Mahony, Ruby Tangney and Laura Stauch driving their side on, St. John’s hit their purple patch as the brilliant Saoirse Hussey netting a fine effort and landing two points in quick succession to bring them level with their opponents. However Nessa Kirby pointed a free and and Amelie O’Sullivan scored a point for Balloonagh to extend their lead heading into the final minutes. Allie Keirns added another but the Scoil Eoin girls fought all the way.

St John's Kenmare who were runners-up in the Cumann na mBunscol Urban 1 final

A ‘45’ and from Saoirse Hussey narrowed the gap to two and though they threw everything at their opponents the Scoil Eoin Balloonagh girls held on for a famous victory much to the relief of their large band of supporters. Along with their scorers they had fine performances from Clodagh Morris, Shauna Quigley, Chloe O’Halloran and Alice O’Connor.

Scoil Eoin Balloonagh: Rachel Ahern, Lexi O’Connor, Clodagh Morris, Ella O’Sullivan, Shauna Quigley, Chloe O’Halloran, Kate O’Shea, Allie Kerins, Nessa Kirby, Emma Onyekwere, Lexi Keane, Alice O’Connor, Mary Gibbons, Amelie O’Sullivan, Mya Dennehy. Subs: Sophie Quillinan, Roisin Sheehy, Clodagh Kennedy, Alice Kennedy, Kelly Hayes, Saorlaith Costello, Jessie Griffin, Eimear Kenny, Caragh McElligott, Valerie Gleasure, Keelin O’Sullivan, Clodagh O’Sullivan, Kayla Pigott, Ellie-Marie Hobbert, Maeve Kennedy, Courtney Raymond, Caoimhe Corcoran.

St John’s Kenmare: Orla O’Reilly, Darcy O’Shea, Chloe O’Shea, Azra O’Sullivan, Lilia Hickson, Sadbh O’Mahony, Emma O’Sullivan, Ruby Tangney, Britney Bevan, Rebecca Jones, Laura Stauch, Lily Gallivan, Alice O’Connor, Saoirse Hussey, Adele O’Sullivan Nash, Ciara Randles, Eve O'Sullivan Casey, Meadhbh Nic Gearailt, Ellie Clifford, Jemma O’Sullivan, Caragh Lynch, Michaela Palmer.

Fossa NS winners of the Cumann na mBunscol Urban 2 final

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Urban 2 Final

Fossa NS 6-6

Firies NS 6-3

A highly fancied Fossa outfit were pushed all the way by their East Kerry opponents in this Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Urban 2 final. Firies got off to the perfect start while wind assisted and notched the opening goal through Isabel O’Connor from an early attack. Danielle Brosnan and Muireann Galvin added points before Isabelle Lyons opened the scoring for Fossa.Ava Harty landed a Fossa goal but Isabel O’Connor responded with Firie’s second goal. Eimear Corbett landed the third bit the Fossa girls scored two vital goals before the break through Isabelle Lyons and a second from Ava Harty. The half-time score was 3-2 to 3-1 in favour of Firies.

The second half was again highly exciting and entertaining with a flurry of goals at either end of the pitch as neither team could open up a decent lead. The fans were kept engaged right up to the final whistle. Muireann Galvin, captain Abbie Prendiville and Sophie Doona raised the green flag for the girls from Firies while Fossa responded with majors from Ava Harty and two quick fire strikes from Lyons. Both sides were giving everything with Eimear Corbett, Grace Barry and Molly Kelly working hard for S.N. An Fhosaidh while Fleur O’Neill, Ada O’Leary and Ava Harty were driving on the girls from Firies.

Firies NS, Cumann na mBunscol Urban 2 runners-up

The efforts of both goalkeepers Saoirse Teahan for Firies and Beibhinn Kelly for Fossa must also be noted as both pulled off outstanding saves at various stages of the game. In the end, it was the scoring prowess of Fossa full-forward Isabelle Lyons (tally of 3-6) that would prove the difference as her side came out on top.

Fossa NS: Beibhinn Kiely, Doireann O’Connor, Fleur O’Neill, Abigail O’Mahony, Ayla Keogh, Ada O’Leary, Lexie Griffin, Emma O’Connor, Lily Fogarty, Callie Cummins, Ava Harty, Eve O’Halloran, Andrea Leech, Isabelle Lyons, Elise Brunner. Subs: Grace Collins, Ciara Vaughan, Sophie Looney, Eva Collins, Kate Brosnan, Jane Byrne, Alannah O’Connor, Gemma Chkheidze, Emma Hallissey, Zara McCarthy, Bea Alvarez

Firies NS: Saoirse Teahan, Millie Brosnan, Roisin O’Mahony, Sofia Brosnan, Sienna Bais, Abbie Prendiville, Aoife McKenna, Eimear Corbett, Grace Barry, Aoibhín O’Flaherty, Muireann Galvin, Molly Kelly, Danielle Brosnan, Isabel O’Connor, Sophie Doona. Subs: Ava O’Sullivan, Emma O’Callaghan, Emily O’Neill, Maisy O’Sullivan, Leanne Collins, Eimear Spring, Alison Bradley.