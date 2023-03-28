Schools GAA round-up: IS Killorglin pipped at the post by St Marys, Midleton in Munster Junior A Final

Tralee CBS win Gary Scollard Cup

St Mary`s Midleton 3-10

Intermediate school Killorglin 2-10

IS Killorglin did very well to reach the Munster Junior Final, and it took a great Midleton side, with eight players who also won Munster Senior PPS medals, to beat them.

ISK were under the cosh early on. In fact, Midleton had 2-2 from Brianna Smith and another goal by Ava Walsh while keeping ISK scoreless.

Gráinne Kennedy did add two points in the second quarter, and also was desperately unlucky to see a rocket crash back off the crossbar, but they trailed by 3-5 to 0-2 at half-time and it looked like a lost cause. Keeper Kayla Roche also brilliantly saved a penalty to keep Killorglin's hopes alive.

These girls are made of stern steel, though. Once they had the wind behind them, it was a different story. Lori O'Connor and Sarah Palmer hit great goals, while Keeva O'Riordan (0-1) and Mary Kate Smith really began to take control in the middle.

Lily Kearns and Caoimhe O'Riordan were brilliantly shutting out Midleton's attacking forays. ISK lost the influential Seodhla O'Donovan, who captained the Kerry Under 16s last year, to injury after forty minutes, and she was a huge loss. ISK were only denied a third goal by a brilliant save from Midleton keeper Shauna Cashman.

Gráinne Kennedy, Mary Ellen McDonnell, and Sarah Palmer all split the posts and suddenly the deficit was looking very mangeable. Brianna Smith, always dangerous, kicked two frees to make it 3-9 to 2-6.

ISK forced more good saves out of Shauna Cashman. They did kick four points through Gráinne Kennedy, Mary Kate Smith, Lori O'Connor, and Mary Ellen McDonnell. On another day, it could have been a little more; ISK were much the better side in the first half. Unfortunately, the last say of the game fell to Brianna Smith, who converted another free to leave a goal between the sides.

No joy for Killorglin at the final whistle, but a tremendous performance.

KERRY U16.5 HURLING PPS FINAL

Tralee CBS 2-14

Causeway Comp. 0-16

Tralee CBS provided further proof of their burgeoning talent and the growing popularity of the camán in Kerry by winning a very hard-fought and high quality Gary Scollard Cup for the second year in-a-row, adding it to the Corn Darra Uí Donnabháin (Munster C) title that they won last November.

Star of the show was team captain Darragh Corridan, who finished with 1-10. Cillian Hurley's first half goal had already put the Green on the front foot, while others to shine were Eoin Flaherty at full-back, Darragh Nolan at centre back, while the switch of Maurice Lenihan out to midfield in the second half proved to be a masterstroke.

They got nothing easy off Causeway, though – Causeway had thirteen past pupils on the Kerry team that ran Offaly so close last weekend. Jack Moriarty played his heart out for them.