Scar-tissue from previous defeat in Páirc makes win extra sweet for Kerry’s Paul Murphy

‘I’d say our tackle count was quite high,’ says the defender as the Kingdom get back to basics

Kerry star Paul Murphy says he and his colleagues pride themselves on the quality of their defending Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

With the game still in the melting pot, and a big, high delivery launched into the Kerry square five minutes into injury-time, thoughts naturally turned back to Mark Keane’s late goal in November 2020 at the same Páirc Uí Chaoimh venue.

This time, however, the Kingdom managed to defend the situation much more convincingly and, by the final whistle, they had emerged two point winners over Cork in this round-robin encounter. Paul Murphy was simply pleased to be coming away with the victory.

“The immediate reaction is that we are very happy to come up here and get a win,” the Rathmore man revealed.

"I mean two points up there at the end, it’s fair to say that there’s probably a bit of scar tissue for us being two points up here, given what happened three years ago.

“We’ll take nothing for granted coming up to Páirc Uí Chaoimh and getting the win. That’s the initial reaction, we’re happy to get the win. After that, we will review it.

"Obviously there were some very good things there, and a couple of things that we need to tighten up on a little bit. We’ve two weeks now to sharpen up on those things.”

Scar tissue was an interesting phrase to use by the Rathmore man. Proving again the fact that players often remember disappointing defeats much more than they remember the joyous occasions, he is glad that Kerry have put the horrible feeling of three years ago to bed.

“To be fair, Shane [Ryan] came out there, Jason [Foley] won the break, we dealt with it very well, and that’s probably put to bed now. We’ll be coming here again, and hopefully it won’t even be mentioned,” he added.

“That’s not to say that it was a big talking point beforehand, but it’s probably in the back of the mind somewhere alright. To face a similar situation, and to come out on the right side of it, is encouraging as well.”

There has been an awful lot of criticism raining down on the Kerry players and management since the defeat to Mayo at Fitzgerald Stadium a couple of weeks ago. Murphy, and the rest of the squad, are used to blocking out the outside noise.

“We were disappointed not to win it ourselves,” he confessed.

"The commentary, with all due respects, we block it all out. People could ask me what do you think about what was said by so and so, but you just talk to the guys in the group, you talk to management, you review it that way, rather than listening to outside opinions.

“It was maybe a bit flat on the day but we’ve had two very productive weeks, on and off the pitch, and a lot of the things we focused on in the time since, around tackling and things like that, we got a much better return from them today, so we’re pleased with that.”

It’s fair to say that the Kerry defence was at sixes and sevens throughout the Mayo match, with the Connacht side creating numerous goal opportunities. The experienced Murphy was more than satisfied to have tightened up at the back against the Rebels.

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor with Paul Murphy of Kerry after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match between Cork and Kerry at Páirc Ui Chaoimh Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

“Shane Ryan had an excellent game against Mayo, he probably had three or four excellent saves, and ideally we would be limiting the amount of saves Shane makes any day, so that was something. We take pride in our defending, it wasn’t good enough against Mayo, it’s something that we were sharper on today.

“I would say our tackle count was quite high. There are going to be turnovers every day you go out, but probably we were a bit more efficient on the ball as well.

"We didn’t have as many cheap turnovers today. That would be the main two things, the pressure on the opposition when they were on the ball, and being more efficient when we were on it then.”

With a four-point lead at half-time, and even though they were facing into the elements on the resumption, Kerry didn’t storm out of the blocks for the second half. Cork got the early scores, and it turned the contest into a nervy battle all the way to the finish.

“If I go back to a previous question about early scores, Cork had half our half-time lead wiped out within 60 seconds. Immediately that changes the game. After that, we would also be looking at the number of frees that we conceded.

“Cork were able to chip away, and chip away, with pointed frees, and they missed a couple as well. So we probably got off the hook a little bit there too. That’s something that we need to cut down on as well,” admitted Murphy.