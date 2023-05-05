Rob Monahan’s availability gives Kerry U-20 management some difficult decisions ahead of Sligo semi-final

The Kerry management have some tough but welcome team selection decisions to make for the All-Ireland U20 semi-final against Sligo — © SPORTSFILE

Kerry will be bolstered by the return of Rob Monahan from suspension for Saturday’s All-Ireland under-20 football championship semi-final against Sligo at Pearse Stadium, Galway, at once strengthening Tomás O Sé’s squad for the serious challenge that lies ahead, and also giving the manager a few welcome but difficult selection decisions.

Make no mistake about it, the availability of the Ardfert half-forward will increase the feel-good factor in the Kingdom camp, following their excellent Munster final performance against Cork last week. Monahan had notched 0-5 in the previous week’s extra-time victory over Clare in the provincial opener before his second half red card.

Now, having sat out the Munster decider at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Monahan will be back in the mix for selection for what is expected to be a very tricky encounter against the back-to-back Connacht champions, who have impressively recorded three successive away victories – over Roscommon, Mayo and Galway – in their march to the competition’s last four.

Although Kerry continue to be without corner-forward Kieran Dennehy, and with fellow attackers Jordan Kissane and Dylan Roche also added to the injury list, manager O Sé has some welcome tough decisions to make before finalising his line-up, with not alone Monahan, but Luke Crowley, who made a huge impact off the bench in Cork, really pressing their cases for inclusion.

“That’s the beauty of it, we’ve a good, strong squad. We’ve lost players, Kieran Dennehy from Beaufort is a huge loss. He was going so well for us early on inside in the full-forward line. We’ve lost Dylan Roche, we lost Jordan Kissane against Clare, we’ve lost fellas along the way,” said O Sé.

“Whoever you don’t start, you would hope they would give you a punch off the sideline. Whatever decisions are made are made for the good of the team, and we’ll see what happens. I’ve no doubt whoever is picked, or whoever is not picked, if you’re going to win this game, it will be 20 men that will win it for you.”

While Kerry almost came a cropper at Austin Stack Park against Clare, before a noteworthy improvement in the space of a week to produce a display which was too good for Cork in the Munster final, 2-12 to 1-6, Sligo’s passage to a second consecutive Connacht title is demanding of the utmost respect.

In their opening tie against Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park, Luke Marren’s ten-point haul (five from play) proved to be the deciding factor, along with a sterling overall team display in the first half. That was enough to see off the home team by four points, 0-15 to 1-8.

Travelling to the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Bekan next time out, a scoring spurt of seven unanswered points in the second half was the crucial period in their victory over hosts Mayo, 0-17 to 1-9, with corner-forward Matt Henry starring with four points from play.

Sligo’s toughest test took place in Tuam in the provincial final where it took an injury-time fisted point from substitute Dillon Walsh, on his 18th birthday, to break Galway hearts by the minimum of margins, 0-14 to 0-13, following a titanic confrontation that could have gone either way.

Wing-backs Dylan Walsh and Rossa Sloyan have been in inspirational form, captain Canice Mulligan is an imposing figure in the middle of the park, and Sligo are blessed with options up front, including chief marksman Marren, Henry (who did go off injured against Galway) and Daire O’Boyle.

Kerry are likely to leave things as they are from numbers 1-9 after the way things panned out against the Rebels, with the big calls to be made up front. The probable recall of Monahan, and the potential promotion of Crowley, could lead to two changes in what has been a slick enough forward unit, with William Shine the undisputed star man up to now.

This contest is likely to go down to the wire but, in the belief that being forewarned is being forearmed, coupled with the fact that Sligo (no green flag in three games) might not be the team to take full advantage if Kerry keep conceding goal opportunities, a tentative vote goes to the Kingdom.

Verdict: Kerry

ALL-IRELAND UNDER-20 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Kerry v Sligo

Saturday, May 6

Pearse Stadium, Galway at 4.45pm (live on TG4)