Rob Monahan and Luke Crowley named to start for Kerry Under-20s against Sligo in All-Ireland semi-final

Killian O'Sullivan will again captain the Kerry team in the All-Ireland U-20 Football Championship semi-final against Sligo — © SPORTSFILE

Kerry have made two changes to the starting team that beat Cork in the Munster U-20 Football Championship final for Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Sligo.

Ron Monahan, who was suspended for the Munster final having been red carded in the provincial semi-final win over Clare, is recalled to the half forward line.

Luke Crowley, who impressed as a second half substitute in the win over Cork – the Glenflesk man kicked two points after coming on – is handed a start at centre-forward. Thomas O’Donnell and Aaron O’Shea are the two forwards who drop to the bench for Saturday’s game in Pearse Stadium, Galway for the game against the Connacht champions.

Killian O’Sullivan from Glenflesk will continue to captain the team.

Kerry U-20 team to play Sligo:

1. Kieran Mackessy (Finuge)

2. Cian O’Donoghue (St Marys)

3. Andrew Moynihan (Rathmore)

4. Joey Nagle (Austin Stacks)

5. Killian O’Sullivan (Glenflesk)

6. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks)

7. Paudie O’Leary (Gneeveguilla)

8. Cillian Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine)

9. Caolán O’Connell (Castlegregory)

10. Rob Monahan (Ardfert)

11. Luke Crowley (Glenflesk)

12. Keith Evans (Keel)

13. Cian McMahon (Dr Crokes)

14. William Shine (Legion)

15. Jack Clifford (St Michaels/Foilmore)

Substitutes

16 Seán Broderick (John Mitchels)

17 Dara O’Callaghan (Kilcummin)

18 Cian Lynch (Glenflesk)

19 Thomas O’Donnell (Casltegregory)

20 Aaron O’Shea (Listry)

21 Cian Foley (Kilcummin)

22 Adam Segal (Ballyduff)

23 Rob Stack (Beale)

24 Mark Casey (Templenoe)