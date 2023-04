Returning duo helped transform Kerry in the second half against Carlow

Pádraig Boyle and Jason Diggins showed their value to the Kingdom, helping turn the tide in the second half against Carlow

Kerry’s Paudie O’Connor in action against Carlow in the second half of their Joe McDonagh Cup second round clash in Austin Stack Park on Sunday Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Damian Stack Kerryman Tue 18 Apr 2023 at 07:00