Retired Kerry midfielder David Moran says returning Killian Spillane is a ‘like-for-like replacement’ for Tony Brosnan

Three-time All-Ireland winner Moran is ‘hopeful’ Kerry can retain their All-Ireland title against Dublin but feels they will need to score more than 17 points to do it

David Moran has experienced the good days and the bad days in a Kerry jersey against Dublin. Indeed, Moran has had the best of days against the Dubs, such as last year’s All-Ireland semi-final win over the Sky Blues on his way to winning his third Celtic cross in the final against Galway; he’s had the crushing lows against the Dubs too, none more so that the 2015 All-Ireland final loss to Dublin, a title that kick-started a six-in-a-row run of All-Irelands.

Suffice to say, then, that Moran will be a nail-biting, supporter on Sunday as he heads to Croke Park as a Kerry supporter rather than a player for the first time in over 15 years. Twelve months ago the Kerins O’Rahillys club man was on the Kerry bus headed for the GAA’s biggest day, but a year on the Tralee man will be in the stand, watching on with his family and thousands of other Kerry fans hoping the Kingdom can retain the title – and be the first Kerry team to do back-to-back titles since 2006 and 2007.

“I suppose it's a bit strange for me, but I’m Iooking forward to the whole occasion. I think the Kerry v Dublin games always bring something special on and off the field. For someone from Kerry, a Kerry Dublin championship game, be it a semi-final or a final, it's the pinnacle of the sport for us.

“Last year in the parade, I don't remember an atmosphere like it. If you really want to test yourself as a footballer, can you do it against Dublin in Croke Park? And I'm sure the Dubs are the same, can they do it against us? It really is the highest level. If you were to win an All-Ireland and you beat Dublin along the way, it's exactly what you'd wish for, it's the hardest path,” he says in anticipation of another titanic clash between the game’s two pre-eminent counties.

Moran says Tony Brosnan’s unavailability to Kerry because of a respiratory problem is a huge loss to the defending champions, though he says the expected return of Killian Spillane couldn’t have come at a better time.

“With Tony Brosnan out, Killian Spillane would be a huge addition to the Kerry panel if he could get back in. Historically he's a big game player and he has all the skills. Obviously, Tony's a huge loss, but if Killian was able to come in, at least he'd be close to a like-for-like replacement.

“The two teams are quite similar, they both like to play open football. There are obviously a couple of big marquee forwards on both sides, who will carry a lot of pressure coming into the game. As a Kerry man I'd be very hopeful, although Dublin are certainly better this year than they were last year.

“It's so even. They’ll both feel that if they play to their potential they'll win. There will be man-marking jobs, but I think Kerry and Dublin will both set up to try and play their best game, put their best foot forward. It'll be a case of how many fifth-fifty balls can you win and the kick-out is going be very important - whether you can get possession and get the ball up fast. But Jack O’Connor will saying, ‘how do we maximize our own performance?’ We have to play on our terms.

“Sometimes you don’t get over the line as easy as you should, but Kerry might be a bit more free a year down the road with that All-Ireland medal in the back pocket. You’ve got guys now with experience having had the heartbreak of 2019 and although they haven't added huge personnel from last year in terms of quantity compared to Dublin, you'd like to think that the guys have come on another step and they'll be better for winning an All-Ireland.”

David Moran and his son Eli after the 2022 All-Ireland SFC Final win over Galway, which was his last game for Kerry before his retirement from inter-county football. Photo by Sportsfile

Having soldiered with most of the Kerry players for several years, Moran is well aware of what Jack O’Connor has at his disposal. He is well aware, too, of what – and who – Dublin boss Dessie Farrell can call on. Where does Moran see weaknesses in this Dublin team?

“If I was to pick a weakness in Dublin I just think that if one of their backs went down injured early, I don’t think they have the strength and depth compared to the forwards. If there was an early sending off they’re certainly not as heavily stocked as they were in the past. If you're a Dublin fan you're saying, ‘I hope that our six backs stay injury free and stay on the field, and any change we have to make is tactical’.

“I think that it would be a huge plus for Kerry if James McCarthy went full back. Himself and Brian Fenton in midfield is a very strong platform to build off. David Clifford is very agile on the ground as well and it's not a like for like.

“David just ticks every box. He's very athletic, he's a midfielder in terms of size but he's also very quick. And then he has magic that you see every so often. But like all the guys at the very, very top level, I think his biggest attribute is upstairs. He has plenty of aggression, but he's very level-headed. The majority of the guys that you come across who are really special, as good as they are physically, they're probably a second ahead of everyone mentally. He has a real work ethic, he's a good teammate and he's just a really good guy to be around.

“I know there's a lot of talk about footballer of the year being between David Clifford and James McCarthy, but Shane Ryan is a guy for me that hasn't put a foot wrong.

“We found Ciaran Kilkenny very difficult between the 2019 replay and the semi-final last year - he’s put in huge performances. I wouldn't be worried too much about form - if he's 100% fit going into the game, he's a guy that's going to perform because he's done it so many times before. He might not have had his best year up to now just for different reasons, but if he's right he's going to be an awful handful.

And a prediction as to how the game will play out?

“When we were playing the really great Dublin team, you needed 20 points to beat them. They were playing teams that were really competitive but just didn't have enough firepower to win. Last year the score was 1-14 to 1-13 and I think Kerry will have to be a bit better, because I'm not sure 1-14 will win this final.”

