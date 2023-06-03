Relieved Jack O’Connor says Kerry’s win over Cork ‘wasn’t about champagne football or polished performances’

‘I suppose we mixed the good, with the bad, with the average,’ was the Kerry manager’s summation of his team’s performance on Leeside

After the disappointment of the Mayo result and performance in Killarney two weeks ago, it was imperative that Kerry got back on the winning trail at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. They simply couldn’t afford to suffer a second consecutive championship defeat.

Obviously, a blistering attacking display of scintillating, fluent football would have been a bonus but, on the day, it wasn’t the first priority. Therefore, while scraping over the finishing line by just two points against Cork, Kingdom boss Jack O’Connor was simply satisfied with the victory.

“I suppose we mixed the good, with the bad, with the average. I thought we were decent in the first half. I remember looking to the scoreboard at one stage, it was 0-8 to 0-4 and I felt at the time it should have been 0-10 to 0-4,” he said.

“We turned over a couple of balls that were very promising from quick breaks, but we were happy enough going in at half time when we were four up. The breeze was quite significant, so we knew that Cork would probably be able to kick from further out, which they did.

“They kicked four points in the first seven minutes of the second half, so then we were in a right battle.

From the point of view of digging in and showing a bit of bottle and a bit of resistance, you have to give our fellas credit in the second half. But, if you are saying I would be happy with the overall performance, there is a bit of work to do yet.”

With the breeze in their favour on the resumption, O’Connor wasn’t surprised that Cork thundered into the game in the second half. At the same time, while Kerry’s overall display after the break wasn’t as encouraging as what had gone before, they still managed to get the job done.

“Cork were bound to come strong at some stage and they came strong right at the start of the second half. I mean four points in seven minutes, they had kicked five in 37 minutes in the first half. I think there is a tale there,” he added.

“Cork came very strong in that period. So I presume the penalty, I’m not even sure what minute it came in, 11 or 12 minutes into the second half. We probably needed a lift at that stage. It gave us a cushion to allow us to defend and play on the break for large parts of the second half.”

While Cork manager John Cleary was adamant that a spot-kick should not have been awarded for Sean Powter’s foul on Paul Geaney, which also resulted in the Douglas man picking up a black card, his Kerry counterpart gave the benefit of the doubt to referee David Gough.

“I don’t have a view, really. All I'll say is the rule is there. There is no one better than David Gough for implementing the rules. He is at the top of his game. And if he thought it was a penalty, it was a penalty. I wouldn’t have been too put out if it had been a 21-yard free.

“The rule is obviously there. It has never been implemented in a game I’ve been involved before. So this was a first for me – but I am delighted with it.

“Today wasn’t about champagne football. It wasn’t about polished performances. It was about digging in and being better defensively than we were against Mayo. We were cut open against Mayo to an alarming degree. Mayo got six goal chances and scored one.

“I am not sure Cork got any clear-cut goal chances today, so that was the first thing we had to correct. We can work on the other stuff; a bit of fluency and a bit more flow up front. But you have to get that other side of the game right first.”

The Dromid Pearses man admitted that his players were under a certain amount of pressure coming into the game after what had happened against Mayo. Their backs were to the wall, to a degree, and they had to bounce back by picking up the win.

“You have to understand that this was a big game for the Kerry players. A big game with a lot on the line. Yeah, I agree that we turned over a few balls and took the balls into contact and stuff. But after the Mayo performance, I thought there was huge pressure on our fellas to perform today.

“It didn’t matter how we got over the line. We just needed to get over the line and get those two points. If there was a bit of edginess, it’s understandable enough.”

Kerry expect to play their third round-robin encounter against Louth at Portlaoise in a fortnight’s time. There is mixed news on the injury front, however, with Killian Spillane likely to miss his third consecutive match with an ankle ligament problem.

“I couldn’t see Killian Spillane making it. Brian O Beaglaoich is back doing a bit of running. It’s a minor enough hamstring strain. He may be in the frame. Adrian (Spillane) got a dead leg in the first half today, and it just seized up at half-time.”

As for coming up against his old adversary, Mickey Harte, on the sidelines in two weeks’ time, the Kerry manager smiled at the prospect. Their sides have gone toe-to-toe on many an occasion, but never with the Tyrone man in charge of Louth.

“Myself and Mickey aren't playing at all, it’s the boys who are playing. Jaysus, he’s a long time on the road, isn’t he? Like myself, I suppose. Fair dues to him, he’s a mighty man.”