Quillinan asks Kerry minors to soak in Munster final win but says focus must switch immediately to Kildare quarter-final

Kerry manager says the key takeaway from the Munster quarter-final loss to Cork was identifying Sean Coakley and Dara Sheedy as the Rebels chief scoring threats and negating their influence in Friday’s final in Tralee

Wayne Quillinan took his time coming up to the post-match media briefing on Friday night, and he had very good reason for that. With an All-Ireland quarter-final against Kildare hurtling down the tracks next Saturday, there will be no weekend long celebration of this Munster title win. Needless to say, these are minors in the strictest sense of the word, so pubs and nightclubs wouldn’t be part of the post-game agenda anyway, but with such a tight turnaround until the next game, this five-point win over Cork in the provincial final needs to be parked quickly.

Hence, the Kerry manager’s delay in getting to the media. He wanted to, rightly and understandably, spend some important minutes with the players, his family and the Kerry supporters right after the final. As he explained when he did eventually face the microphones, the players needed to “soak up the moment” enjoy it with the parents and with each other, and just let it sink in for those few minutes on the field and in the dressing room.

And then they all need to let it go.

“Kildare are two days ahead of us recovery-wise,” Quillinan said when asked about next Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final opposition.

"As I said to the lads in the dressing room, enjoy the moment but never get too high with it because that can kill you in the long run. Enjoy the moment, really enjoy it because they deserve it, but tomorrow morning it’s got to be all focus on Kildare.

"We would have actually played Kildare a couple of times in challenge game in the last couple of months. They gave us a toasting there a couple of months ago. Dublin are a fine side but Kildare stayed in the game right to the end so they’re going to be gritty, they’re going to be tough. Joey Cunningham is a fine footballer, Evan Boyle is a fantastic footballer – they’ve got an Evan Boyle too – so it’s going to be another mammoth task for us to up to Kilkenny next week but we have to get ourselves right.”

Reflecting on the win over Cork, Quillinan acknowledged it was a Kerry performance that mixed the good with the not so good, and that clearly it was his team’s two goals that essentially tilted the game Kerry’s way.

“[We] probably reversed the goal situation from Pairc Ui Chaoimh but we knew there’s absolutely nothing between those two teams, we knew that and we put in a hell of a two weeks of work in since the first game and stuff like that. And we were just confident in what we had done, but goals win games and they came at vital times for us,” he said, acknowledging, too, that a scoreless third quarter from Kerry is clearly something that needs to be looked at.

"Yeah, [Cork] probably had six or seven attacks and if they were scoring they were back in the game and could have went ahead,” Quillinan said of Cork scoring three early second half scores to level the game at 2-4 to 0-10. “But I just said it about that team there is we responded when we were five down against Cork after twelve minutes, we responded when they got a penalty, we responded when they got a second goal above in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, we responded against Limerick when they got the goal as well. I felt we were under the cosh for ten, twelve minutes as well but we had the ability to respond again, and that’s what the character in this team is.”

So how instructive was that Munster quarter-final against Cork three weeks ago is setting up the Kerry team for the rematch?

“It was hard to do match-ups before you actually saw them in the flesh but after that you said that Sean Coakley and Dara Sheedy were very good footballers, were their primary scorers. So we assigned guys, we told the two lads two weeks ago that they were going to pick them up so it gave us plenty of time to shape that in training and stuff like that.

“And obviously when you compact the middle it’s not just the individual defending, we’re looking at collective defending as well. One of Cork’s big strengths is they have a strong running game and we didn’t tag a runner or stop it at source the first day out in Pairc Ui Chaoimh but that was something we really worked on the last two weeks."

Yeah, I don’t even know what the shot-to-score ratio was or anything like that but, yeah, it was a lot better than it was up in Cork, and possibly the first 17 or 18 minutes in Limerick as well, but it needs to improve. If we have that shot efficiency against Kildare next week we won’t be in the game.”

Quillinan’s Austin Stacks club mate Ben Murphy was excellent playing at wing back, setting up Kerry’s two goals and launching attack after attack down the left wing.

“None of the defenders played in the positions they were picked in but that was us trying to negate Cork’s strengths as much as we possibly could,” the manager explained. “Ben Murphy is a fantastic footballer, he’s a first year minor, he’s a minor against next year. Obviously he’s the same club as myself so I’ve watched him for the last six or seven years. Him driving forward reminds me of Sean Kelly from Galway, when he gets a chance eh goes forward and he gets that kind of confidence in himself. It’s great for him and Ben creates an awful lot from the half back line.

“I thought in the first half I was happy enough [with the Kerry midfield], especially on the opposition kick-outs. I think our huge learning is the first ten, twelve, fifteen minutes even, of the second half where we lacked a bit of composure, that we didn’t take the nine out of ten pass, that we call it. There was one or two pot-shots at goals, ‘me shots’ that shouldn’t have been there. There’s always a lot of learnings, there is always a lot of improving to be done, and we’ll look at the video and analyse it a little bit more.”