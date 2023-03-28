Presentation Milltown manager lauds backs for shoring up defence in second half to deliver All-Ireland title

Presentation Milltown are the All Ireland ‘C’ football champions, but it was a very hard battle after a long campaign before they finally got over the finish line against a Dunmore CS team that made the Kerry girls fight all the way to prove themselves worthy champions.

Team managers Jane O'Shea and Niamh Moriarty were both proud and relieved at the final whistle, having led their team to a first All-Ireland title. The one thing they weren't feeling was surprise, even after that big deficit at half-time.

“Dunmore were an outstanding side and we knew that they would be,” O’Shea told The Kerryman.” They were very solid, well-drilled, and hungry for it. They came out the blocks lightning fast and had us under real pressure almost straight away.

"It's an All-Ireland final, we've never been here before, and it's a huge platform for the girls. I think we were maybe a bit nervous in the first half. We didn't think that Dunmore would be able to maintain that kind of intensity for sixty minutes. It was a tough first half, we went five points down at the break, but half-time gave us a chance to gather ourselves and that made big difference.

"We have been behind at half-time in other games along the way so there was no sense of panic or anything like that. We were very calm in the dressing room. All myself and Niamh Moriarty did was just remind of the talent that we know they have. All they needed to do was exactly what they have been doing in previous games and in training.

"We know how good they are and we knew and they knew that they were capable of going on to win this. The girls talked about things they had spotted themselves and spoke to each other and just adjusted to the game and that really showed in the second half.

“We were able to restrict Dunmore to just 1-3 in the second half, and a lot of that is because of the hard work of our backs. They knew that we couldn't afford to cough up any more scores, not with a five-point gap to reel in already. Up front Katie and Sarah kicked 2-5 between them in that second half and Aideen kicked three great points, but it wasn't just about the scorers, everybody made big contributions to that win and we needed everybody to do it.

“Mercy Mounthawk were the reigning champions, and that's a great Mounthawk team. We would have met them coming up along the various age grades and we always had great difficulty with them. They are a powerful football school, especially the girls, and we wish them the best of luck in the Senior B Final on Thursday. As for ourselves, we'll celebrate this victory and start looking ahead to next year.”