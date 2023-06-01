Paul Murphy and Adrian Spillane recalled to Kerry team to play Cork as Dylan Casey and Tony Brosnan drop to bench

Chris O’Donoghue from Glenflesk and Beaufort’s Seán O’Brien are two new faces in the Kerry match day squad for Saturday’s Group 1 trip to Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Adrian Spillane, in action against Mattie Taylor, left, and Colm O’Callaghan of Cork, right, during this year's McGrath Cup at Páirc Ui Rinn, has been named in the Kerry team to play Cork in the All-Ireland SFC Group 1 game on Saturday

Kerry have made two changes to their starting team to play Cork in Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC Group Phase second round game, with Paul Murphy and Adrian Spillane called into the starting team and Dylan Casey and Tony Brosnan dropping to the bench.

Changes were expected to the team following the disappointing performance and result against Mayo in the first round Group 1 game in Killarney, and it is Casey in the full back line and Brosnan at corner forward who make way.

Paul Murphy is named at wing back with Graham O’Sullivan reverting to his more familiar corner back role to replace Casey there. Spillane comes in at wing forward, with Paudie Clifford named at no.13 in the position vacated by Brosnan’s demotion from the starting team.

As reported in The Kerryman earlier this week, there is no place for Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Killian Spillane on the match day 26 as both are ruled out with injury.

Brian Ó Beaglaoich injured a hamstring muscle playing for An Ghaeltacht in a county league match the day after he played 15 minutes as a second half substitute against Mayo last Saturday week.

Killian Spillane missed that game after picking up an ankle injury at training the week after the Munster final win over Clare, and will be another couple of weeks out of action. It remains to be seen if either player regains full fitness for the round 3 game against Louth on the weekend of June 17/18.

Meanwhile, Kerry have named two new faces among the substitutes with Chris O’Donoghue (Glenflesk) and Seán O’Brien (Beaufort) added to the match day squad.

Kerry play Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday at 3pm. Cork beat Louth last Saturday in their first group game, a result that gives the Rebels a great chance of qualifying from Group 1 and at least making a preliminary quarter-final on the weekend of June 25/26.

Kerry team to play Cork:

Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

Dara Moynihan (Spa)

Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

David Clifford (Fossa)

Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Substitutes

Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle)

Ruairí Murphy (Listry)

Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

Mike Breen (Beaufort)

Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan)

Chris O’Donoghue (Glenflesk)

Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)