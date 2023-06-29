Paul Geaney and Gavin White return to the Kerry fold for Tyrone test

Tony Brosnan and Mike Breen return to the replacements bench for the game

Paul Geaney, pictured in action against Ronan MacNamee of Tyrone during the League, returns to Kerry starting fifteen for the All Ireland quarter-final Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor has made two changes to his starting fifteen for Saturday afternoon’s showdown with Tyrone in the All Ireland quarter-final in Croke Park (3.45pm).

The Dromid native has restored both Paul Geaney and Gavin White to the starting fifteen after both missed out on the final group phase game with Louth earlier this month.

The duo had suffered injuries in the lead up to the game against the Wee County in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise. Both players have returned to full training in the last seven days.

Their replacements – Tony Brosnan and Mike Breen respectively – return to the bench for the game in Headquarters. Meanwhile, as indicated as being likely the case by O’Connor earlier this week, Killian Spillane hasn’t won his race to be fit in time for the All Ireland quarter-final.

Other than the injured pair’s return, Kerry remain unchanged as the management look to have alighted on their strongest fifteen for this year’s championship.

Kerry team (v Tyrone)

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa)

11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

12. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

14. David Clifford (Fossa)

15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Subs

16. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

17. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

18. Mike Breen (Beaufort)

19. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

20. Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan (Dingle)

21. Ruairí Murphy (Listry)

22. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

23. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

24. Dónal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan)

25. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

26. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)