Paul Brennan: Kerry leave the battlefield all smiles as Clifford’s tricks and flicks help humiliate Tyrone

Eyebrows were raised when Kerry v Tyrone was put on first on Saturday’s double bill, the belief that these two would provide the fireworks and fun that the Armagh Monaghan derby wouldn’t. Well, the schedulers got it spectacularly right.

When we were reminded that we were watching the All-Ireland champions of the last two years, we had to check the record to see that Kerry hadn’t gone back to back in 2021 and 2022. See, for most of the first of Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-finals, there only looked to be one recent Championship winning team on show. We couldn’t for the life of us see a second team on the field that had very recently won the Sam Maguire.