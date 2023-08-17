Paul Brennan: Kerry footballers on the painful end of Dublin’s non-discriminatory approach to sacking the Kingdom

A winter of discontent lies ahead for the Kerry men and women footballers, but all both squads can do is harness the pain, rediscover the hunger and go again in 2024

Whatever else you might think or say about Dublin GAA, you have to say they are an equal opportunities outfit. Certainly when it came to Kerry, anyhow, over the last few weeks there was no discrimination by Dublin on the grounds of gender: their men’s football team beat Kerry in the All-Ireland final and a fortnight later their women’s team did the same.