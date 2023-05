Paul Brennan: Kerry and Mayo will bring no shadow-boxing but there will be no knock-out either in Killarney

Jack O’Connor expected there to be “an edge” to Saturday’s game, and that there will be “no holding back” when Mayo come to play Kerry in Killarney

David Clifford and Diarmuid O'Connor of Mayo during the 2022 All-Ireland SFC Quarter-final at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Paul Brennan Kerryman Yesterday at 07:00