Paul Brennan: Clare are better than Tipperary but Kerry will still easily beat the Banner in the Munster final
Kerry won’t be an unbackable 1/500 shot to beat Clare but the reigning All-Ireland champions will successfully defend their Munster title against a good, but not great, Banner side
Paul BrennanKerryman
The bookies won’t be buying a new coat off what they made from Saturday’s Munster semi-final result, but they sure as hell didn’t lose their shirt either. At 1/500 Kerry were simply unbackable, unless a recent Euromillions winner wanted to make an extra thousand euro by lumping their entire jackpot winnings on a Kerry victory.