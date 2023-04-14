Pádraig Boyle and Jason Diggins back in the Kerry squad for Carlow clash

The pair had been dropped for last weekend’s game following a breach of discipline

Back in the fold: Pádraig Boyle and Jason Diggins return to the Kerry panel for Sunday's game with Carlow Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Having been dropped from the team and squad for the opening round of the Joe McDonagh Cup owing to a breach in discipline, Ballyduff’s Pádraig Boyle and Causeway’s Jason Diggins have been returned to the squad for Sunday’s second round showdown with Carlow in Austin Stack Park (2pm).

Crucially, however, the pair have not been named to start. That said with the new Croke Park directive determining that counties must release their squads on Friday morning ahead of championship games, there is of course every chance either or both could be slotting into the starting fifteen prior to throw in.

There’s also good news with the return of Daniel Collins to the squad following his absence last weekend. Mikey Boyle, meanwhile, remains out of the reckoning at the moment owing to his grade two hamstring tear.

Perhaps unsurprisingly the starting fifteen from last weekend’s impressive victory over Down in Ballycran remains unchanged other than a number of positional switches

Kerry team (v Carlow)

1 John B O’Halloran (Kilmoyley)

2 Darragh Shanahan (Lixnaw)

3 Cillian Trant (Crotta O’Neills)

4 Paudie O’Connor (Kilmoyley)

5 Eoin Ross (Ballyduff)

6 Evan Murphy (Causeway)

7 Eric Leen (St Brendans)

8 Fionán Mackessy (St Brendans)

9 Kyle O’Connor (Ballyduff)

10 Michael Leane (Ballyheigue)

11 Jordan Conway (Crotta O’Neills)

12 Shane Conway (Lixnaw)

13 Gavin Dooley (Causeway)

14 Brandon Barrett (Causeway)

15 Colin Walsh (Ballyheigue)

Subs

16 Louis Dee (Liam Mellows)

17 Seán Weir (Crotta O’Neills)

18 Tadhg Brick (Tralee Parnells)

19 Darragh Slattery (Ballyduff)

20 Jason Diggins (Causeway)

21 Niall Mulcahy (Mungret)

22 Dan Goggin (Causeway)

23 Philip Lucid (Ballyheigue)

24 Keith Carmody (Causeway)

25 Pádraig Boyle (Ballyduff)

26 Daniel Collins (Kilmoyley)