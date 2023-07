The Connacht champions will provide stiff opposition to National League champions Kerry

Aisling O'Connell of Kerry in action against Maria Cannon of Mayo during the 2023 Lidl Ladies National Football League in January in Bekan, Mayo Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sixty minutes stand between Kerry and a place in the All Ireland final for the second time in two years. Sixty minutes that will decide whether they’ll be marching behind the Artane Band on August 13 or looking up last second holiday deals online. Awaiting in the long grass are Mayo.