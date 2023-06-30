Over 65,000 expected to watch Kerry v Tyrone double-header in Croke Park

GAA is anticipating an almost full capacity crowd for Sunday’s double-header involving Dublin and Mayo

Kerry and Tyrone spectators watch the 2021 All-Ireland SFC semi-final between their counties at Croke Park. Photo by Sportsfile

The GAA is expecting a crowd heading for 150,000 to be in Croke Park over the weekend to watch the four All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals, with over 65,000 anticipated to be at Headquarters on Saturday for the hugely awaited meeting of Kerry and Tyrone (3.45pm), followed by the Ulster derby between Armagh and Monaghan (6pm).

With the quarter-finals weekend starting with the clash of the reigning All-Ireland champions, Kerry, and the team that held the Sam Maguire Cup the year before them, Tyrone, the GAA is set for a bonanza weekend of action that is set to reap the Association well in excess of €5 million from ticket sales alone.

Close to a sell-out crowd is expected for the Sunday double-header, which sees Cork take on Derry at 1.45pm, followed by the clash of Dublin and Mayo in what will be the latest chapter of a decade-long rivalry between the counties. By Friday morning the GAA were already expecting a crowd in the region of 80,000 to attend Sunday’s games.

With the busiest weekend of the year so far in mind for Croke Park this weekend, the GAA is reminding supporters that tickets should only be sourced through official channels, and they are asking all patrons to follow the direction of Gardaí and stewards and to be respectful of residential areas surrounding Croke Park.

In order to facilitate the smooth running of both match days, the GAA has issued the following advice:

· Allow plenty of time to travel to the games this weekend, be aware of other city events and plan your route accordingly.

· Use public transport where possible

· Come in early, stiles open 90 minutes prior to the first game

· Stiles are open at 2.15pm on Saturday and 12.15pm on Sunday

Parking for private coaches will be available adjacent to Whitehall Colmcille’s GAA club from 12.45pm on Saturday and 10.45am on Sunday. Access is via Collins Avenue.