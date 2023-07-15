O’Sullivan the hero as Crotta O’Neills knock champions Causeway out of Kerry SHC in dramatic penalty shoot-out

All square after extra-time, Crotta O’Neills advanced to the county championship semi-final to play Kilmoyley after a 3-2 win against Causeway in a penalty shoot-out

Crotta O’Neills' Declan O’Donoghue in action against Causeway in the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-final at Austin Stack Park on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Crotta O’Neills 2-21

Causeway 3-18

(after extra-time; Crotta win 3-2 on penalties)

Adam O’Sullivan was the hero of the day for Crotta O’Neills, lifted onto the shoulders of his exhausted but delirious team-mates, after his stunning shoot-out save from Causeway’s Keith Carmody decided this astonishing Garvey’s SuperValu county SHC quarter-final at Austin Stack Park.

The fact that it took penalties to eliminate the defending champions from the competition says it all about the resilience and never-say-die attitude of Stephen Goggin’s side, who came back from the dead on at least two occasions before bravely relinquishing their crown.

On the other hand, it would be impossible to quibble about the end result, because the men from Kilflynn showed self-belief of the highest order throughout the afternoon, seeing the job through in the end after victory had, tantalisingly, slipped through their fingers in normal time and extra-time.

Where do you even start summing up one of the most riveting, action-packed confrontations that we have witnessed in this championship in many a year? It will go down as the game that had absolutely everything. Those present at the famed Tralee venue were privileged to witness such an epic affair.

With the strong wind at their backs in the first half, Causeway were slow to get into their stride, with their opponents notching the game’s opening three points. Indeed, by the 18th minute, despite a Gavin Dooley goal, the reigning kingpins were only on level terms, 1-3 to 0-6.

To give them their due, with the exceptional Joseph Diggins leading the charge, and Gerard Leen a pocket dynamo at the back, Causeway finished the half the stronger, the ruthless Dooley raising another green flag to give his side a decent seven-point cushion, 2-8 to 0-7, at the short whistle.

When that man Diggins added the first two points on the resumption, Crotta O’Neills were in big trouble. Yet, slowly but surely, they crawled their way back into proceedings. Raising eight of the next nine white flags, they moved within two of the leaders, 2-11 to 0-15, heading into the last five minutes.

The excitement was now at fever pitch, but that was nothing to what was to follow. In the 55th minute, top scorer Shane Nolan scrambled the sliothar to the Causeway net, with the champions instantly reduced to 14 men after Paul McGrath was dismissed for an off-the-ball incident with Rory Mahony.

Five minutes later, Nolan did the spadework before setting up Seanie McElligott to slot home from close range. Even a Brandon Barrett point to reduce the deficit to three, 2-15 to 2-12, appeared to be only a fleeting Causeway response from an, understandably, shell-shocked outfit.

However, three Crotta wides in succession failed to seal the deal, and there was time for one last sting in the tail when Barrett made a superlative catch from a Hail-Mary delivery and was fouled. Showing great composure, he buried the penalty past the Crotta ‘keeper to send the game to 20 added minutes.

Causeway's Anthony Fealy (4) and Billy Lyons (9) close down Seanie McElligott of Crotta O’Neills in the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final at Austin Stack Park. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Tempers frayed just a little as both teams made their way to the dressing-rooms, and when the sides returned for the start of extra-time, the referee issued a red card to Crotta substitute Darragh Murnane. Things were hotting up not just on the pitch, but on the sideline as well.

With Rory Mahony an inspirational presence in the half-back line, Crotta didn’t allow the last-gasp moment of normal time to affect them thereafter. Indeed, despite playing against the wind, they moved two points clear after the first ten-minute period, 2-18 to 3-13.

Once again, however, they just couldn’t put the stake through the Causeway hearts. With the strong, direct running of Colum Harty suddenly causing huge problems for the Crotta rearguard, the maroon and white were back on level terms heading into second half injury-time.

With an individual moment of such magnificence that it would have been a fitting end to this fantastic contest, Tomás O’Connor stormed out of defence, embarked on a lung-bursting run, and fired over an absolute peach of a point from 50 metres to put Crotta into the ascendancy again.

Surely the champions were finally dead and buried? Oh no, they weren’t. After Crotta were robbed trying to clear their lines at the back, and Dooley was fouled, Keith Carmody, unerringly, split the posts from a difficult angle to send the game to the dreaded penalty shoot-out.

Now we were in for a real lottery, especially against the wind and into the old Mitchels’ end of the ground, making things extremely difficult for the takers. Indeed, the first four attempts were all missed (Nolan and Rory Mahony for Crotta, Carmody and Evan Murphy for Causeway).

Finally, Darragh O’Donoghue and Leen exchanged successful efforts, and after Barry Mahony and Harty also failed to find the net, it was left to the two custodians, Adam O’Sullivan and John Mike Dooley, to show the outfield players how it was done, both converting to make it 2-2 after five attempts each.

Into sudden-death, and Nolan returned to beat Dooley this time. Now the pressure was on Carmody to save Causeway, but his fierce drive was wonderfully tipped away by the diving O’Sullivan, and Crotta were through to a county semi-final meeting with Kilmoyley next weekend.

On the overall run of the play, Crotta were, just about, deserving winners. Yet while Causeway were left crest-fallen at the eventual outcome, they certainly died with their boots on. As for the watching public, it was definitely time for a lie-down. As Alex Ferguson never said: ‘Hurling, bloody hell!’

CROTTA O’NEILLS: Adam O’Sullivan; Sean McGrath, Bill Keane 0-1, Eamonn Shanahan; Darragh Behan, Tomás O’Connor 0-1, Rory Mahony 0-1; Jeaic McKenna, Tadgh McKenna; Seanie McElligott 1-1, Sean Weir 0-2, Gavin Parker; Darragh O’Donoghue 0-1, Shane Nolan 1-11 (0-8f), Declan O’Donoghue 0-1. Subs: Barry Mahony 0-2 (1f) for Parker (ht), Sean O’Donoghue for Darragh O’Donoghue (59), Darragh O’Donoghue for Behan (61), Cormac White for McElligott (67), Darragh Kennelly for Nolan (77), Nolan for Declan O’Donoghue (80+2).

CAUSEWAY: John Mike Dooley; Gerard Leen 0-2, Muiris Delaney, Evan Murphy; Tommy Barrett, Jason Diggins, Billy Lyons; Keith Carmody 0-5 (fs), Daniel Mahoney; Joseph Diggins 0-6, Paul McGrath 0-1, Gearoid Mahoney; Brandon Barrett 1-3 (0-1f, 1-0 pen), Sean Leahy, Gavin Dooley 2-0. Subs: Anthony Fealy for T Barrett, inj (7), Colum Harty for Carmody (47), Adam Whyte for G Mahoney (58), Mark Murphy 0-1 for Leahy (59), Carmody for McGrath red card (61), Mike Lynch for D Mahoney (67), S Leahy for B Barrett inj (70+2), Kieran Leahy for Lyons (78).

REFEREE: Eamon Stapleton (Limerick)

Kerry County SHC semi-final draw

(games to be played on weekend of July 22/23)

Ballyduff v Lixnaw

Crotta O’Neills v Kilmoyley