North Kerry return to county under-21 football final after holding out for tight win over gallant Laune Rangers

Jack McElligott’s goal helped last year’s beaten county finalists North Kerry to a three-point half time lead against the Killorglin club

Cillian Holly on the ball for North Kerry as Killian Spillane of Laune Rangers moves in to tackle him in their County Under-21 Football Championship semi-final in Strand Road, Tralee. Photo by Tom O'Donoghue

North Kerry 1-13

Laune Rangers 2-8

Always in control of proceedings, North Kerry were, nonetheless, forced to sweat a little bit more than they would have wanted before edging out a gallant Laune Rangers in this county under-21 football championship semi-final at Strand Road.

After notching the opening three points of the game, last year’s beaten finalists were never headed throughout the remainder of the contest but, at the same time, despite having the more influential performers on the night, they could never pull away into the distance either.

Indeed, despite holding a five-point cushion at different stages of either half, a Matthew Leslie penalty goal in the 60th minute had the Killorglin side back within two points, but the pre-match favourites weathered the storm to advance to the decider.

That was the right outcome, to be fair. With Donnacha Maher, Robert Stack, Michael Nolan and man-of-the-match Jack McElligott hugely prominent, North Kerry established a foothold in the game from the outset, and though they weren’t without their faults, they were the more dominant side.

Despite Nolan (2) and McElligott getting North Kerry off the mark early on, Laune Rangers settled down, inspired by the driving runs of inspirational centre-back Rory O’Connor, and there was only a point between the sides at the end of the first quarter, 1-3 to 1-2.

After Callum Russell opened the underdogs’ account with a point in the tenth minute, North Kerry struck for their goal two minutes later, with Stack and captain Kevin Goulding involved in the build-up, before the livewire McElligott, operating on the ‘40’, buried a left-footed drive to the net.

The response from Laune Rangers was instant, and impressive. Great work from Leslie and O’Connor eventually created the opening for Darragh O’Grady to coolly beat Shane O’Sullivan from close range, and John Burke’s booming point soon had the minimum between the protagonists.

North Kerry were the better team in the second quarter, outscoring their opponents 0-4 to 0-1 to lead by three at the interval, 1-7 to 1-4, the swashbuckling Stack and wing-back Adam Segal kicking particularly eye-catching scores during that period of control.

However, Laune Rangers were nothing but game, and Liam Hassett’s charges could even have been level heading into the second half if substitute Michael O’Donnell’s right-footed rocket hadn’t rebounded back off the North Kerry crossbar, and to safety, in the 27th minute.

Although the lively Nolan opened the second half scoring with his fourth point, this time from a mark, North Kerry didn’t, initially, push on. Indeed, three placed balls on the trot from Leslie (2) and Hassett had the margin down again to the bare minimum, 1-8 to 1-7, by the 38th minute.

The likes of O’Connor, Ryan Diggin, Matt Reenstierna and Calum Moriarty were continuously making ground through powerful runs from deep, but North Kerry stayed calm and composed, firing over five of the next six points to regain their supremacy on the scoreboard.

The excellent McElligott set them on their way, Rory Mahony and Stack could have had goals but had to settle for points from their penetrating runs, while Goulding also chipped in with a brace, including a superb left-footed free from a difficult angle.

Adrift once more by five points, 1-13 to 1-8, there was no chance of Laune Rangers throwing in the towel. Continuing to battle all the way to the finish, they were rewarded when Tom Whittleton was adjudged to have been fouled in the square, and Leslie made no mistake with the spot-kick.

Time was their enemy, however, and North Kerry managed to see out the last few minutes of injury-time fairly comfortably, with the lion-hearted Maher, a rock at centre-back, fittingly, winning a late free in defence, which eased the winners over the finishing line.

Manager John O’Connell will have seen plenty to encourage him and, equally, several things to work on, heading into a repeat of the 2022 decider against reigning champions East Kerry. The fact that North Kerry now have their opportunity to right the wrongs of last year is all they could have asked for.

NORTH KERRY: Shane O’Sullivan (Ballyduff); Seanan O Caoimh (Duagh), Tadhg O’Carroll (Ballydonoghue), Aodhan Behan (St Senans); Rory Mahony (St Senans) 0-1, Donnacha Maher (Duagh), Adam Segal (Ballyduff) 0-1; Robert Stack (Beale) 0-2, Cillian Holly (Listowel Emmets); Ted Moloney (Duagh), Jack McElligott (Listowel Emmets) 1-2, Conor Toomey (Beale); Darragh Lynch (Listowel Emmets) 0-1, Kevin Goulding (Ballyduff) 0-2 (0-1f), Michael Nolan (Ballydonoghue) 0-4 (1m). Subs: Cormac Dillon (Duagh) for Lynch (ht), Darragh Slattery (Ballyduff) for Toomey (ht), Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets) for Holly (40), Sean McGrath (St Senans) for Nolan (50).

LAUNE RANGERS: Adam Carey; Killian Spillane, Sean Cleary, Matt Reenstierna; Ryan Diggin, Rory O’Connor, James Treacy; Tom Whittleton, Calum Moriarty; John Burke 0-1, Eoghan Hassett 0-4 (3f), Callum Russell 0-1; Matthew Leslie 1-2 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), Marc Clifford, Darragh O’Grady 1-0. Subs: Michael O’Donnell for Clifford (inj, 26), Patrick Brennan for Russell (ht), Tom Garry for O’Grady (58), Daniel Evans for Treacy (61).

REFEREE: Paul Hayes (Kerins O’Rahillys)