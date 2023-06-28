North Kerry players are ‘heartbroken’ over the postponement of county under-21 football final

North Kerry Board chairperson Mairead O’Sullivan: ‘We are very disappointed and upset over this. Our players and the management have put in a huge effort for this. We can’t ask anymore of our players’

North Kerry GAA Board chairperson Mairead O'Sullivan

Paul Brennan Kerryman Today at 07:05