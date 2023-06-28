North Kerry players are ‘heartbroken’ over the postponement of county under-21 football final
North Kerry Board chairperson Mairead O’Sullivan: ‘We are very disappointed and upset over this. Our players and the management have put in a huge effort for this. We can’t ask anymore of our players’
Kerryman
North Kerry GAA Board chairperson Mairead O’Sullivan says she is “angry and disappointed” at the possibility that the North Kerry team may not get to play in the County Under-21 Football Championship final after their opponents, East Kerry, told the County Competitions Control Committee (CCC) that they will not be able to fulfil the fixture this evening (Wednesday).