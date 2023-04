The Corca Dhuibhne woman was happy to inherit her nickname from her father Johnny

Kerry Ladies Senior Football Team Joint Manager, Declan Quill in a post training chat with Niamh Ní Chonchúir (centre) and team Captain, Síofra O'Shea at Brosna GAA Club on Wednesday night. Photo by John Reidy

In Kerry, we’ve had a few players adorned with nicknames that become as well known as their first names. I’m thinking ‘Gooch’ Cooper, ‘Star’ Donaghy, ‘Boxer’ Slattery and, of course, ‘Bomber’ Liston.