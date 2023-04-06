National League numbers suggest Kerry are solid at the back but fluid in the front for the Championship
How the Kerry management utilised players during the League suggests the defence will pick itself for the Championship but there are plenty of jerseys up for grabs in midfield and the forward lines
Paul BrennanKerryman
Over the coming days the Kerry senior footballers will be fine-tuning their fitness and skills and tactics at a warm-weather training camp in Portugal, where the management will be flipping the focus from the hard slog of the National League campaign just concluded to the crisper, brighter days of the All-Ireland Championship, which for some counties starts this weekend.