More final heartbreak for Kerry ladies as All-Ireland title hopes are dashed by Dublin

Kerry trailed 0-11 to 0-4 at half time and brought on team captain and ACL injury victim Siofra O’Shea in a desperate effort to rescue the game but the Kingdom fell to their second successive All-Ireland final defeat

Dejected Kerry players after their side's defeat in the LGFA All-Ireland Senior Championship Final loss to Dublin at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

Dan Kearney at Croke Park Kerryman Yesterday at 19:55