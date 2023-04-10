Minor hurling boss Jerome O’Sullivan hopes Kerry are moved to Leinster Tier 2

A third defeat, by twelve points to Dublin on Good Friday, rounded out the Kerry minors’ Leinster championship campaign

Dublin 2-23

Kerry 0-11

After three tricky weeks, the Kingdom’s debut Leinster minor hurling odyssey has come to a close.

On Good Friday afternoon Jerome O’Sullivan’s young charges went down to an eighteen-point defeat at the hands of a very impressive Dublin outfit on the back-pitch in Portlaoise’s O’Moore Park.

To be fair to this Kerry minor squad, Dublin were always going to be a class apart from them in this championship. Having been pitched in amongst the Tier 1 elite when they joined the Leinster competition, the Kingdom were on a hiding to nothing.

They still fronted up to the best of their abilities and were ten points to five behind after the opening twenty five minutes, but a Callum Graham goal just a minute before the half-time whistle put a very different complexion on the scoreboard, 1-12 to 0-5.

Kerry did get scores from the likes of Ivan Conway and Darragh Corridon, but the sky blues simply had too much for them. A second goal from Graham capping off a fine display by the metropolitans.

Despite the difficult nature of the task they were handed, the Kerry manager was proud of how his side fronted up, week after week.

That said, the Crotta O’Neills club man doesn’t want a similar fate to fall upon next year’s panel, urging the County Board to make every representation to the Leinster Council to ensure Kerry are re-graded to Tier 2.

“It was imbalanced really,” he commented.

"It was a tough three weeks on the boys because as you know we were hoping to be in Tier 2 and if we were good enough to get out of it, then we would have a crack at one of the big guns, but instead we were thrown in at the deep end for three weeks, which was far from ideal and not what we planned on.

"But they were the cards we were dealt. But going forward we would be hoping that the County Board would send in a request to the Leinster Council that we would be accommodated in Tier 2 for 2024 and going forward.

"The first game against Wexford was the worst because they were not used to the level that Wexford was at. They then became acclimatised to the best of their ability against Offaly and Dublin was not too bad either.

"I think we did well in the first half [against Dublin] when we only trailed 0-10 to 0-5 playing against the breeze with about ten minutes to go to half-time. We conceded 1-2 then before half time and we trailed 1-12 to 0-5 at break.

"Dublin also was 0-5 to 0-0 in front inside the opening five minutes so we really settled and got back into it. But they were able to empty their bench in the second half as our lads tired and they outscored us 1-6 to 0-3 in the final quarter.

"We were trying to drop bodies back and that left us bare up front but they were big physical lads who were able to carry the ball. We started six Under 16s and I could not fault the lads as they gave it everything and I am very proud of them.

"That’s it now at inter-county level and its back to the clubs now for the lads until next year.”

KERRY: Jack Moriarty, Art O’Sullivan, Tom Flaherty Aidan O'Mahoney, Ruarí O'Hainifein, Liam O'Sullivan, Rory O'Halloran, Eoin O'Flaherty (0-1) , Ivan Conway (0-6f), T Godley, Keelan Best (0-1), Hugh Lenihan, Billy Doyle, Darragh Corridon (0-3, 2f), Maurice Lenihan

DUBLIN: John Mooney, Liam Ó Cúanaigh, Massimo Pappalardo, Luke Mooney, Rónán Walsh, Joe Sheppard, Killian Costello, Fiach Lupton (0-1), Daniel Kelly ( 0-3, 2fs), Conor Newton (0-3), Gearóid Flannery (0-5, 4fs), Jack Kennedy (0-4) , R Murphy (0-1), Árón Gargan (0-1), Callum Graham (2-4) Subs: Darragh Delaney (0-1) for R O’Neill, 45, Darragh Durkin for G Flannery, 45, Oran O’Keeffe for C Graham, 48, Fionn Murphy for L Mooney, 49