Mike Dwyer congratulates North Kerry but vows he and East Kerry will be back to capture U-21 title next year

East Kerry U-21 manager: ‘My philosophy on football is that you’re not going out to be negative and to pack defences, you’re going out to outscore your opponent. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.’

East Kerry’s Aaron O’Shea, right, takes on North Kerry’s Eddie Healy during the County U-21 Football Championship Final at Austin Stack Park. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

John O'Dowd at Austin Stack Park Kerryman Today at 20:51