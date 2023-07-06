Mike Dwyer congratulates North Kerry but vows he and East Kerry will be back to capture U-21 title next year
East Kerry U-21 manager: ‘My philosophy on football is that you’re not going out to be negative and to pack defences, you’re going out to outscore your opponent. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.’
Kerryman
Nobody likes to lose a final, especially any side representing East Kerry. Their excellence over recent years has seen their trophy cabinet bulging at all levels in Kerry football. Yet even though defeat was their lot in Wednesday’s County Under-21 Football decider, they certainly died with their boots on.