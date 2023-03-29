Mercy Mounthawk Tralee look to follow up last year’s All-Ireland Junior C title with the Senior B final victory

Éabha O'Connor of Mercy Mounthawk Tralee, left, and Aisling Hanly of Convent of Mercy, Roscommon, at the captains' day for the Lidl All-Ireland Post-Primary Senior ‘B’ Championship final. Photo by Sportsfile

Mercy Mounthawk v Convent of Mercy, Roscommon

Thursday, March 30

Nenagh, Co Tipperary at 12.30pm

Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee have quietly built a very strong reputation as a sporting college in recent years, enjoying great success at a national level in athletics, basketball, and football with boys and girls teams. Already this year their senior boys football team reached the O'Sullivan Cup final and the Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final, while their U-16 girls lost out in the All-Ireland basketball final to Calasanctius College of Galway.

It is their girls team that has really stirred things up, though. Last year, Louise Ní Muircheartaigh managed a superbly talented team to win the All-Ireland Junior C Final, seeing off Maynooth on a 0-12 to 1-5 scoreline. That saw the school promoted to senior B, but any fears that they might be out of their depth were quickly dismissed with some brilliant performances that have seen them go all the way to their second All Ireland final in a year.

It almost ended at Munster semi-final stage as they were deadlocked with a very good Coláiste Dun Iascaigh team with just a minute left, but talented dual player and Kerry minor Lisa Slattery came up trumps with a nerveless late free to put the Tralee side through. The Munster Final itself was another tight contest, with Mercy Mounthawk prevailing over Clonakilty CC by 2-12 to 2-10.

This year's Junior team showed that the seam of quality in the school owes as much to dedication and effort as to natural talent as they also reached the Munster Final, only to lose out narrowly in a thriller against Skibbereen.

Gorey CS were a new challenge in the All-Ireland semi-final in Fethard, but the final scoreline of 3-13 to 4-6 belies Mounthawk's superb performance on the day, with the Gorey goalkeeper making at least four great saves.

Mercy Mounthawk have players like goalkeeper Kelly Fitzgerald, Grace Reidy, Orlaith McKenna, Éabha O'Connor, Roisín Rahilly, Katie Nix, and expert sharpshooter Lisa Slattery back from last year's All Ireland Final, and that experience will stand them in good stead. They also have a solid core of inter-county players, with Laura O'Reilly, Keelin Enright, Katie Nix, Orlaith McKenna, Roisin Rahilly, Cara Gannon, Niamh Quinn and Lisa Slattery having featured on Kerry panels.

This Convent of Mercy team will be formidable opposition in their own right. The Roscommon Town based school narrowly lost the Connaught Junior Final last year before going on to win the Connaught Senior B Final this year. That game was a thriller in its own right, with Convent of Mercy prevailing on a 2-11 to 1-12 scoreline. That set them up for an All-Ireland semi-final against St. Marys of Magherafelt, whom they blew away by 5-9 to 0-8. Team captain Aisling Hanly contributed 2-3.

The team includes players who won the All Ireland Junior Camogie Final and the Connaught Senior rugby league this year. They also have a strong tradition, having been All Ireland Senior A champions in 1989 and 2009.

Unquestionably, two superbly talented sides will face off for the All Ireland B title, and here is hoping that Mercy Mountahwk can prevail to be back-to-back champions.