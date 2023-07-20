Meath’s David Gough confirmed as referee for Kerry’s All Ireland final clash with Dublin

The Meath man previously took charge of Kerry and Dublin’s 2019 drawn All Ireland final, and the 2016 All Ireland semi-final

Meath's David Gough last took charge of Kerry during their group phase match with Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in June Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

As expected, Croke Park have confirmed that Meath official David Gough will take charge of the Kingdom’s All Ireland Senior Football Championship Final showdown with Dublin later this month.

Once it was confirmed that Gough, probably the most highly profile and respected referee in the game, wouldn’t officiate at either of last weekend’s All Ireland semi-finals it was always considered likely that he would get the nod for the big day.

It will be Gough’s second time taking charge of an All Ireland senior football final. Indeed, the last time he took charge, in 2019, also saw Kerry and Dublin face off on Headquarters’ biggest game of the year. Kerry and Dublin drew that final 1-16 each, with Dublin going on to win the replay.

Gough’s appointment in 2019 raised some eyebrows at the time, considering he lived in Dublin, but such was his excellent handling of the final on that occasion that his appointment is sure to be broadly welcomed across the board this time around.

Referee David Gough with then Kerry and Dublin captains Gavin White and Stephen Cluxton prior to the 2019 draw All Ireland Final

The Royal native also memorably took charge of the 2016 All Ireland semi-final between Kerry and Dublin, with a late controversial call going against the Kingdom – for a foul on Peter Crowley, which was missed – on that occasion.

Speaking in 2021, the referee recounted the aftermath of that game, which turned a touch nasty.

“I would have had some small bit of abuse after the All-Ireland semi-final in 2016, between Dublin and Kerry, when I made a mistake at the very end of the match,” he told the Irish Independent.

“And what the frightening thing was at the time – I didn’t actually know I’d made a mistake when I was walking off the field. I can remember looking up to the Cusack Stand and seeing the Fanta bottles and the water bottles and the match programmes raining down on me.

“I’d never experienced anything like that before, and it was frightening. And some of what was shouted in from the stands was... yeah, it was vulgar and it wasn’t nice.

"It was unfortunate that I had to listen to that, but also my umpires who are family members would have never heard anything like that before as well. So, that was frightening, but I’m happy to say it has never happened since.”

Gough, a member of the Slane club, has been officiating at the highest level for over a decade now – he took charge of the 2013 Under 21 final and the 2015 minor final – with this year’s senior final representing his 46th championship game as the man in the middle.

In this year’s championship he’s taken charge of the Connacht semi-final between Roscommon and Galway, the Ulster final between Armagh and Derry, Galway and Tyrone’s group phase match, Kerry and Cork’s group phase match, and the All Ireland quarter-final between Dublin and Mayo.

His linesmen for the final will be Monaghan’s Martin McNally and Galway’s James Molloy, with McNally acting as standby referee. The sideline official will be Longford’s Fergal Kelly.

Gough’s umpires will be Dean Gough (his cousin), Eugene Gough (his farther), Stephen Gough (his brother) and Terry Gough (his uncle). All are members of the Slane club.