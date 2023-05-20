Mayo goal takes the heat out of the day as Kerry likely to face a sooner than wanted return to Killarney

It says much for the nature of Kerry’s poor performance when their goalkeeper Shane Ryan was a prime contender to win the man of the match award

A Kerry supporter takes it all in before the All-Ireland SFC Round 1 match between Kerry and Mayo at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney. Photo by Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

So, it is Mayo who have created the first ripples in the pool stages of the new All-Ireland Championship, their win in Killarney leaving Kerry bobbing around in slightly choppy waters for what looks like will be a fight, now, for second place in Group 1.

It will be zero consolation that after losing the county’s 28-year unbeaten Championship record at home, this Kerry team will probably get the chance to start building a new unbeaten home record so soon. If Mayo, as it’s expected they will, take care of business against Louth and Cork, it will leave Kerry – assuming they do likewise – with a preliminary quarter-final back in Fitzgerald Stadium at the end of June.

The All-Ireland champions would have hoped they would be seeing the back of Killarney for the rest of the summer, which would have been the case had they beaten Mayo, but instead they were categorically beaten by a Mayo team every bit as keyed up and ruthless as they were when the teams met in the League in Castlebar in February.

Suffice to say, the race for the Sam Maguire Cup has begun in earnest.

Bucket hats and bottled water were doing brisk trade on Lewis Road in the hours leading up to this inaugural All-Ireland SFC Group Phase fixture, as many in the 23,128 attendance tried to keep cool as the mercury rose above 20 degrees.

The anticipation of the All-Ireland champions and the National League champions swinging the bottle of champagne against the hull of this new Championship format on her maiden voyage wasn’t quite at fever pitch, but after the most mundane of Munster championships – and Mayo’s six week of inaction since their Connacht exit – there was enough of a frisson of excitement around Killarney to suggest the Championship was about to hit deeper waters.

There would – we were assured – be no shadow boxing or punches pulled as both teams looked to assert their supremacy on Group 1, so there was a bit of heat on the terraces with the promise of some fire on the field.

By half time, however, the dark clouds were beginning to roll in on Kerry’s afternoon – literally and metaphorically – as Mayo led by five points at the interval. It wasn’t what the Kerry team or the home support would have expected, but it was clear from the throw-in that Mayo weren’t going to be tossed around like they were here in 2019, suffering a 10-point loss in an All-Ireland Super 8 game.

Five points down at half time and blessed it wasn’t twice that. On a warm day underneath the Reeks, the hottest hands in the place were Shane Ryan’s. Three times – twice in the first four minutes – the Kerry goalkeeper had to get his big paws of ferocious Mayo shots that were heading for the net.

Inside two minutes Ryan O’Donoghue’s quick free into Diarmuid O’Connor set the Ballintubber man up for a rasping shot that Ryan did well to push away. Two minutes later James Carr brought another super save from the Rathmore man who won’t have been thanking his defence for making him a man of the match award contender.

In the last play of the half, Carr drew another smart save from Ryan, and the only negative for Mayo and their manager Kevin McStay was the fear that those three goal misses – and a few wasteful shots for points – would come back to haunt them.

David Clifford reacts after a second half missed goal chance during the All-Ireland SFC Group 1 match against Mayo at Fitzgerald Stadium — © SPORTSFILE

Eventually Kerry did start to bite back, but they could never quite sink their teeth into the few goal chances they created. The Clifford brothers combined beautifully before David cracked his shot goal-bound, but Colm Reape was equal to it, getting down low to save.

Three minutes later Clifford lashed another shot at the Mayo goal, this time defender Sam Callinan getting his body in the way to deflect the ball out for a ‘45’, which Sean O’Shea converted to keep Mayo honest, 0-14 to 0-10.

At the other end, Carr set up Matthew Ruane for a shot, which Ryan again saved well, and on it went until the game’s only goal finally arrived. The game had tipped just past the hour mark when Ryan O’Donoghue slipped a pass to Eoghan McLaughlin who coolly rolled the ball inside Ryan’s post. Finally, the boy with his finger in the dyke saw the waters rush in and all but wash away the Kerry challenge.

Six points ahead after 61 minutes, Mayo didn’t look like losing it from there. David Clifford launched over two defiant points, Sean O'Shea converted a free and Tom O’Sullivan slid over his second score, but the visitors were equal to it.

Ruane – our call for the man of the match gong ahead of the two goalkeepers, Aidan O’Shea and Paudie Clifford – , Paddy Durcan and Jordan Flynn all scored on the counter-attack as Kerry piled forward, and had they really a mind to, Mayo may well have breached Shane Ryan’s goal a second time in those final few minutes.

They will probably hold on to that ruthlessness for another day, a knock-out day, and who knows, maybe they will have to call on it against Kerry before the year is out.

In the meantime, Kerry have more pressing things to ponder. In time, May 20, 2023 will be noted as the day Kerry finally gave up their 28-year unbeaten Championship run in Killarney, but of more immediate concern will be addressing the reasons for a defeat few in the Kerry dressing room can have too many grumbles about.

Then again, one imagines quite a bit of grumbling in the hours and day ahead. Soul searching too. Quite how Jack O’Connor squares this Kerry performance with what they would have prepared for themselves and expected from Mayo is a mystery only the Kerry manager can untangle. And untangle it he will have to before the All-Ireland champions head to Pairc Uí Chaoimh to face Cork.

Some hard truths will have to be swallowed. Neither Dylan Casey nor Jason Foley were able to handle the power and nous of Aidan O’Shea.

The Kerry half back line was played around, through and over with alarming regularity.

Jack Barry and Diarmuid O'Connor were convincingly outplayed at midfield.

Dara Moynihan made a couple of unforgivable turnovers, ruthlessly punished by Mayo. Sean O’Shea and Tony Brosnan were largely ineffective.

We’re sure Jack O’Connor could and will find a few other ‘work-ons’ for the week ahead.

The expectation is that Kerry and Mayo will both account for Cork and Louth and qualify in first and second place. Getting out of the group was never the issue for Kerry, but coming back to Killarney next month wasn’t part of the plan either.

Apart from Kevin McStay, the Mayo players and those who travelled down from the West, perhaps the happiest people in Killarney tonight will be the local publicans and accommodation providers who can be tapping the beer kegs and turning down the bed covers for the weekend of June 24/25.

Another 25,000 or so punters making a weekend of it in one of the great football championship towns at the end of next month would be great for the local economy but the possible arrival or Tyrone or Armagh or Derry fighting for their Championship lives won’t have Jack O’Connor rubbing his hands together.