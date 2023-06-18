Maurice O’Connor stars as Kilmoyley hit champions Causeway with four goals in Kerry SHC victory

Watching Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy saw Kilmoyley corner forward O’Connor score 3-3 from play for the winners

Causeway and Kilmoyley in action in the Garveys County Senior Hurling Championship Group B Round 1 game at Austin Stack Park on Saturday. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Kilmoyley 4-13

Causeway 1-15

The watching on Kerry senior hurling manager Stephen Molumphy, in a clear signal that he is likely to stay on for a third season in charge, will have one name, above all others, on his mind leaving Austin Stack Park on Saturday night – Kilmoyley’s Maurice O’Connor.

It takes the most mercurial and gifted of individuals to grab an evenly-matched contest by the scruff of the neck and bend it in the direction of your team, and that is exactly what the diminutive corner-forward did, on more than one occasion, to stun defending champions Causeway.

This entertaining County SHC Group C opener was all about O’Connor. With his mix of blistering pace, spatial awareness, and ruthless finishing, the winners’ number 13 tormented Stephen Goggin’s side from beginning to end. He was simply unmarkable.

A tally of 3-3 from play says it all really. Every time that Causeway felt that they were right in the battle and gaining in momentum, O’Connor stepped up to the plate to crush their burgeoning belief. By the final whistle, the losers had been pummelled into submission by the Kilmoyley maestro.

Take the first half as the opening example of that. Three points on the trot had moved Causeway within the minimum of their opponents, 0-7 to 0-6, when O’Connor, taking advantage of a lovely pass from John Godley, blasted to the top corner of the net, off his right side, in the 26th minute.

If that wasn’t enough of a blow to Causeway, the corner-forward quickly added two excellent points, enabling Kilmoyley to restore their four-point cushion heading in at the interval, 1-9 to 0-8. Even such an excellent defender in Evan Murphy was failing to cope with the pocket dynamo.

Example number two arrived five minutes into the resumption. Causeway had got the start they desired, two Brandon Barrett frees reducing the deficit to two points, before Daniel Collins plied O’Connor with the assist for his second green flag, drilled home, this time, off his left side, 2-9 to 0-10.

To be fair to the reigning kingpins, they responded magnificently to this latest setback. Indeed, with the likes of their star man Colum Harty (0-6 over the hour) and Jason Diggins now leading from the front, they took complete control of proceedings over the next 15 minutes or so.

When substitute Sean Leahy’s surging run up the left wing led to a goal from Gavin Dooley in the 48th minute, and Barrett added another pointed free four minutes later, after Causeway had almost snatched a second goal in a sustained attacking burst, Kilmoyley’s lead was now absolutely perilous, 2-12 to 1-14.

Totally under the cosh at the back, goalkeeper John B O’Halloran and centre-back Dougie Fitzell clearing goal-bound efforts off the line, and struggling to rejuvenate their offensive efforts by this juncture, Kilmoyley were badly in need of a serious injection of inspiration.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man, cometh Maurice O’Connor. A speculative 53rd minute delivery into the danger zone from brother Paudie appeared to be meat and drink to the Causeway defence. But, lo and behold, before they knew what was happening, the sliotar was in the net again.

This was the best of the lot. O’Connor, conceding inches to two covering defenders, including his latest victim Gerard Leen, plucked the ball out of the sky against all the odds, before beating John Mike Dooley for a third time, with yet another composed and clinical finish.

Game, set and match to Kilmoyley. Substitute Philip Maunsell would raise a fourth green flag in injury-time to emphatically seal the deal, but despite notable contributions from several others, including Fitzell and the hard-working Robert Collins, this was Maurice O’Connor’s night.

Causeway were left to bemoan the ankle injury that forced Dan Goggin’s 13th minute withdrawal. He had started the game in seriously scintillating fashion, and who knows what would have happened if he had been able to continue dove-tailing with the excellent Harty in the inside forward line.

Causeway's Daniel Goggin gets his strike away as Kilmoyley's Donal Kennedy look on in their county SHC game in Tralee. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

The champions can’t feel sorry for themselves. They are suddenly staring down the barrel of a championship exit if they don’t respond against St Brendan’s. Kilmoyley, meanwhile, have the likes of exam-tied Rob Monahan soon to return. This could be an ominous portent of things to come.

Maurice O’Connor should also be expecting a phone call from a certain Waterford man to ascertain his inter-county intentions going forward. Any potential return to the Kingdom fold next year could turn out to be a little game-changer.

KILMOYLEY: John B O’Halloran; Donal Kennedy, Colman Savage, Flor McCarthy; James Godley, Dougie Fitzell, Ronan Walsh; Daire Nolan 0-2, Paudie O’Connor; Robert Collins 0-1, Daniel Collins 0-6 (3f), David McCarthy 0-1; Maurice O’Connor 3-3, John Godley, Liam Flaherty. Subs: Philip Maunsell 1-0 for Flaherty (46), Seanie Nolan for D Nolan (temp, 41-43), Seanie Nolan for James Godley (54).

CAUSEWAY: John Mike Dooley; Gerard Leen, Muiris Delaney, Anthony Fealy; Tommy Barrett 0-1, Keith Carmody, Evan Murphy; Jason Diggins, Daniel Mahoney; Joseph Diggins, Brandon Barrett 0-5 (5f), Gearoid Mahoney 0-1; Dan Goggin 0-1, Colum Harty 0-6, Gavin Dooley 1-1. Subs: Paul McGrath for Goggin (inj, 13), Billy Lyons for Fealy (inj, 20), Sean Leahy for McGrath (41), Mike Lynch for Leen (54), Mark Murphy for G Mahoney (59).

REFEREE: Eamon Stapleton (Limerick)