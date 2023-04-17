Manager Pat Ryan and star player Patrice Diggin savour special day for Kerry camogie

Kerry manager Pat Ryan: ‘What a day for all the young people and for those girls out there and for the young girls watching’

Ian Brick took Kerry camogie to new heights over the past number of years, and his successor Pat Ryan, after just a couple of hard months since taking over as manager, has helped them to ascend even further. The Limerick native was a relieved man after a pulsating finish that saw Kerry get over the winning line in Croke Park on Sunday by one point.