Manager Darragh Long ‘delighted’ that Kerry are drawn to play ‘nemesis’ Meath in All-Ireland quarter-final at home
Long: ‘The All-Ireland final last year was a really sore point for us and I think it’s motivated us for the whole of this year and we’ve used it to keep pushing us forward’
Kerryman
Austin Stack Park was dotted with youngsters on the pitch straight after the final whistle on Saturday. They came from all angles and rushed to their heroes looking for autographs and photographs. Whilst the Kerry ladies footballers still might not enjoy the same limelight as their male counterparts, it still showed that their stock is rising and that the Kerry public is starting to get behind this team.