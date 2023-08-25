Luke Crowley scores 0-14 as Rathmore capture Kerry Junior Hurling Championship title

Crowley, a Kerry U-20 footballer this year, scored all but one of Rathmore’s points in their three-point win over St Brendans in the county final

Rathmore 0-15

St. Brendan’s 1-9

Rathmore are the County Junior Hurling Championship winners after their commendable three-point win over St Brendans at Austin Stack Park on Wednesday evening, with the East Kerry club winning this championship for the second title, having previously won it in 1987.

Rathmore, buoyed on by a very large and vociferous group of supporters can thank one man for their victory – Man of the Match Luke Crowley – who scored 14 points, all but one of the Rathmore total, in their 0-15 to 1-9 win over the men from Ardfert.

Listed at centre forward, Crowley actually lined out at centrefield and was literally a one-man show for most of the game. St. Brendan’s moved young Will Bellchambers on to him after about 15 minutes and he played very well, but he lacked the support he needed to quell such an outstanding opponent.

Wind-assisted Rathmore started well with Crowley points in the second and seventh minutes before John Hussey opened the Ardfert account with a point on eight minutes. St Brendan’s had quite a lot of the play but missed several easy chances, hitting eight first half wides. Thereafter Crowley hit points in the ninth (free), 10th, 12th (free), 14th (free) and 22nd minutes to leave his side ahead by 0-7 to 0-1. Rathmore corner forward Colin O’Leary made it eight points on the 27th minute before Hussey pointed a free to leave Rathmore ahead 0-8 to 0-2 at the break.

Jerry Wallace came on as a second half substitute and had an immediate impact at full forward. He caused all sorts of panic in the Rathmore rearguard and hit a 31st minute point. St Brendan’s went on a roll that yielded five points without reply – from Owen McCarthy, Shane Griffin, Hussey (two frees) and Jack McCarthy. Then in the 38th minute, Danny Casey pounced on a mistake in the Rathmore full back line and scored an opportunist goal and now St. Brendan’s were in the driving seat and ahead by 1-8 to 0-8.

Crowley and Wallace respectively swapped points in the 48th and 50th minutes – 1-9 to 0-9. With ten minutes left, St Brendan’s were ahead and defending heroically with Moriarty, Finnegan and Jim McCarthy particularly effective in defence. However, Ardfert were not to score again and they had to deal with a storming final few minutes from Crowley. He pointed a ‘65’ on 53 minutes. He followed with a long-range point from play two minutes later and levelled matters with a 59th minute free after he was fouled when soloing through.

The Rathmore squad that won the County Junior Hurling Championship title after beating St Brendans in the final. Photo by Tommy O'Connor

High drama at this stage! Brendan’s hanging on, Rathmore striving for victory. Up stepped the Man of the Match in added time. Crowley pointed a 63rd minute free to give Rathmore the lead and and followed up with two stunning long-range points from play to edge Rathmore in front and ultimate victory after a tough, hard encounter a three-point loss, 0-15 to 1-9 was hard justice on St. Brendan’s, but overall Rathmore deserved victory for their tenacity and never say die performance.

After the match Liam Ross, Kerry GAA Hurling Officer, presented the cup to the Rathmore vice-captain Paul Horan while captain Dónal Casey delivered a fantastic speech thanking all who have put so much into hurling in the club over many years.

RATHMORE: George Burchill, Martin O’Sullivan, Brendan McDonnell, Denis O’Keeffe, Trevor Cremin, Damien O’Riordan, Jerry Cronin, George O’Keeffe, Ross O’Leary, Jamie Cooper, Luke Crowley 0-14 (6f, 1’65’), Evan Kenneally, James Burke, Paul Horan, Colin O’Leary 0-1. Subs: Michael Dennehy, Kian Crowley, Kieran Dalton, Cian Twomey.

ST BRENDANS: TJ Stack, Jim McCarthy, Daniel Finnegan, Chris Kelly, Will Bellchambers, Denis Moriarty, Mike Mulrennan, David Fitzgerald, Jack McCarthy 0-1, Cian McDonagh, Owen McCarthy 0-1, Keith O’Mahony, John Hussey 0-4 (3f), Danny Casey 1-0, Shane Griffin 0-1. Subs: Jerry Wallace 0-2, Dónal Moriarty.

Referee: John Hennessy (Ballyduff)