Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh scores 1-7 as Kerry start Munster Championship with win in Waterford

Substitute Danielle O’Leary adds second goal in additional time as Kerry win by six points

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh scored 1-7 in another tour de force performance for the Kerry footballers — © SPORTSFILE

Waterford 0-8

Kerry 2-8

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh scored 1-7 as Kerry got their Munster Senior Football Championship campaign off to a winning start away to Waterford.

The Kingdom, fresh from landing the National League Division 1 title a couple of weeks ago, had six points to spare over the Déise at Fraher Field, Dungarvan this afternoon, with substitute Danielle O’Leary scoring Kerry’s second goal after the Rathmore woman came off the bench at the three-quarter mark.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh was on song for Kerry, with 1-4 of her total scored before half-time.

Kerry, who led by 1-5 to 0-4 at half-time, managed to keep Waterford at arm’s length during the second half, as O’Leary copper-fastened the win with her goal in additional time.

O’Leary replaced Hannah O’Donoghue in the 44th minute and made her mark as Kerry, who are many people’s favourites to land the TG4 Munster and All-Ireland crowns, began with a positive result.

Kellyann Hogan was superb for Waterford, scoring five points, including two from play, with Bríd McMaugh also contributing to the home side’s scoring effort with three points. But it was Ní Mhuircheartaigh, who was the leading scorer in Division 1 during the National League, who led the way for Kerry.

Fiadhna Tangney also scored a point for Kerry in the first half, as the visitors came from behind after McMaugh had opened the scoring with a free.

Waterford suffered an early injury blow, however, as Megan Dunford was forced off and replaced by Niamh Power.

Midway through the half, Tangney’s point had Kerry 0-2 to 0-1 clear but the sides were level at 0-4 each approaching the break.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh netted in first half injury time and the Corca Dhuibhne woman added another point before the interval, as Kerry led by four. For the goal, Ní Mhuircheartaigh used all of her experience to stay cool and fist the ball home, following good work by Niamh Carmody.

Waterford kept battling throughout the second half and the margin was at three points before O’Leary’s late goal.

Kerry will play Cork next weekend, with Waterford set to face Tipperary at home in the round-robin series.

WATERFORD: E O’Brien; C Murray, M Dunford, A Murray; E Power, E Murray, Kate McGrath; K Hogan 0-5 (2f), A Waring; A O’Neill, A Fitzgerald, C Hynes; K Murray, B McMaugh 0-3 (2f), L McGregor. Subs: N Power for Dunford (6), Karen McGrath for Hynes (35), S McGuckian for Waring (48).

KERRY: M E Bolger; E Lynch, K Cronin, A Dillane; A O’Connell, E Costello, C Murphy; L Scanlon, A Galvin; N Carmody, N Ní Chonchúir, E Evans; F Tangney 0-1, H O’Donoghue, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh 1-7 (0-3f). Subs: C Lynch for Galvin (35), A Harrington for Evans (38), D O’Leary 1-0 for H O’Donoghue (44), L Galvin for Ní Chonchúir (45), M O’Connell for Tangney (54).

Referee: J Murphy (Cork)