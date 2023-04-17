Lorraine Scanlon emulates her mother Mary Lane in winning a National League title 32 years later

‘I think that we always had a belief in ourselves that we could pull out a performance like that so we’re just happy that it was today that it came off’

Lorraine Scanlon scores a point for Kerry despite the efforts of Siobhan Divilly of Galway during the National Football League Division 1 Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

Dan Kearney Kerryman Mon 17 Apr 2023 at 09:57