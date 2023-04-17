Lorraine Scanlon emulates her mother Mary Lane in winning a National League title 32 years later
‘I think that we always had a belief in ourselves that we could pull out a performance like that so we’re just happy that it was today that it came off’
Dan KearneyKerryman
Thirty-two years after her mother Mary Lane starred at centre-half back when Kerry claimed the Division One National League title, Lorraine Scanlon gave a towering performance in the middle of the field as the cup was won back by the Kingdom for the first time since 1991.