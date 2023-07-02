Lixnaw breeze by Ballyduff to claim top spot in Kerry SHC Group A and the chance of going straight to semi-finals

Lixnaw led by 10 half time with the advantage of the strong wind but they only lost the second half by a point to an underwhelming Ballyduff performance

Ballyduff's Kevin Goulding tries to solo away from Lixnaw's Darragh Shanahan during the Garvey's County SHC Group A game in Austin Stack Park. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Ballyduff's Kevin Jack O’Sullivan in possession of the sliotar with Lixnaw's Darragh Shanahan (6) and John Buckley (9) in pursuit during the Garvey's County SHC Group A game in Austin Stack Park. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Lixnaw 1-22

Ballyduff 1-13

Taking full advantage of the elements in the first half, a fired-up Lixnaw built up more than enough of a cushion to withstand a lacklustre Ballyduff comeback on the resumption, comfortably sealing top spot in Group A of the County SHC at Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon.

From the throw-in, there was an added intensity and a collective focus to Barry Hennessy’s team that Ballyduff struggled to match in the opening 30 minutes. Granted, the winners had the very strong wind in their favour, but their dominance certainly wasn’t only down to that.

From Jeremy McKenna at the back, through John Buckley in the middle of the park, and Shane Conway, Eoghan Stack and Mikey Kelliher up front, Lixnaw had all the aces in the pack on the day, with their opponents struggling for inspiration from beginning to end.

Flying out of the traps from the throw-in, Lixnaw notched the game’s opening four points – Conway (3), including two from frees, and Kelliher – before Ballyduff opened their account in the eighth minute from a fine ‘65’ converted by Dylan Moriarty.

Indeed, that score came about after a great run by Eoin Ross, and a pass from Kyle O’Connor that put Kevin Goulding in on goal, but the always reliable Martin Stackpoole made a very solid stop. Judging by what transpired thereafter, Ballyduff really needed a green flag at that stage.

By the end of the opening quarter, Lixnaw had convincingly catapulted themselves into a seven-point lead, 0-9 to 0-2, with Conway continuing his accuracy from placed balls, Buckley thundering into the picture with a brace, and the hard-working Stack also impressing.

A struggling Ballyduff had, by this juncture, moved the talismanic Mikey Boyle from his wing-forward berth to a sweeper’s role in defence but, while the veteran certainly steadied the ship back there, it was like the little boy trying to put his finger in the dyke.

Ross and Goulding were others putting their shoulders to the wheel, but there was simply no spark from Ballyduff. With Conway lighting up proceedings with a stunning pointed sideline cut, Lixnaw were 10 points to the good, 0-15 to 0-5, by the half-time whistle.

Ballyduff, whose only point from play came from Jack Enright in injury-time, needed a storming start to the second period, and with two frees from Ross and a beauty from play by Jack O’Sullivan, the first ten minutes after the break were encouraging.

Indeed, by the conclusion of the third quarter, Lixnaw’s half-time advantage had been halved, 0-16 to 0-11, Conway collecting their only score since the resumption, as Kieran O’Carroll, Kyle O’Connor (after Boyle and Goulding had seen goal efforts blocked) and a Moriarty (free) reduced the deficit.

Even without the injured Podge Boyle, who was a significant absentee, there was more optimism flowing through Ballyduff veins heading into the final quarter but, gathering their composure, in the blink of an eye, Lixnaw quickly banished all hopes of a famous fight-back.

Corner-forward Kelliher was the main catalyst for killing off Ballyduff. The number fifteen fired over a beauty from the right wing, before getting a slight but vital touch to deflect Aodhan Shanahan’s incoming delivery past Ballyduff goalkeeper Darragh Quinlan, with the sliotar flying into the net.

With Stack immediately raising another white flag, Lixnaw’s lead had been restored, once again, to the ten-point margin, 1-18 to 0-11, entering the last ten minutes, and Ballyduff knew, most definitely, that their goose was now, well and truly, cooked on this particular afternoon.

Goulding showcased his individual talent by bursting past Darragh McElligott to billow a low drive to the Lixnaw net, but this was simply putting a little more respectability on the scoreboard. Lixnaw easily navigated the closing exchanges, despite losing substitute Raymond Galvin to a second yellow card.

Lixnaw will have a distinct pep in their step heading into the knock-out stages in a fortnight’s time, whether that is a semi-final or a quarter-final, depending on the luck of the draw.

A repeat of this type of performance and they won’t be easily beaten. Ballyduff must regroup, and they will, but they will be concerned at the overall lethargic nature of their display. Big improvements are required.

LIXNAW: Martin Stackpoole; Christopher O’Sullivan, Darragh McElligott, Tom Foley; Aodhan Shanahan, Darragh Shanahan, Jeremy McKenna 0-1; Shane Conway 0-12 (10f, 1 ’65’), John Buckley 0-4; Jack Brosnan, Daragh Conway 0-1, Eoghan Stack 0-2; Colin Sheehy, Ricky Heffernan, Mikey Kelliher 1-2. Subs: Raymond Galvin for Heffernan, inj (16), Keltyn Molloy for Sheehy (49), James Flaherty for Buckley (60).

BALLYDUFF: Darragh Quinlan; Thomas Slattery, Darragh Slattery, JP O’Carroll; Kyle O’Connor 0-1, Adam Segal, Anthony O’Carroll; Eoin Ross 0-3 (3f), Jack O’Sullivan 0-1; Kieran O’Carroll 0-1, Daniel O’Carroll, Kevin Goulding 1-0; Jack Enright 0-1, Mikey Boyle, Dylan Moriarty 0-5 (1 ’65’, 4f). Subs: Aidan O’Connor 0-1 for Enright (41), Padraig Walsh for D O’Carroll (57), Anthony Kavanagh for Moriarty (57).

REFEREE: Alan Sheehy (Waterford)