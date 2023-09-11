Lixnaw and Causeway have Round 1 wins in the North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship

The Firies team that defeated St. Brendan's in Round 4 of the North Kerry Under-14 B Hurling Championship on Saturday last.

There were wins for Lixnaw and Causeway in Round 1 of the North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship last weekend. On Friday evening at Causeway the home side had a 3-18 to 1-15 win over Abbeydorney. On Sunday at Dromakee in a repeat of the county final, Lixnaw came out on top this time with a 3-22 to 1-18 win over Crotta O’Neill’s. The Ballyduff v St. Brendan’s game did not go ahead as Ardfert were involved in county junior football action.

Round 2 is down for decision on this weekend with the following pairings: Group 1: Ballyduff v Crotta O'Neills; St. Brendan's v Lixnaw. Group 2: Kilmoyley v Causeway; Ballyheigue v Abbeydorney. Detailed fixtures will be published on the North Kerry Hurling Board Facebook page.

In the replay of the North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-final on Wednesday last under lights at Abbeydorney, Lixnaw had a 1-13 to 0-11 win over St. Brendans. They will play Abbeydorney in the Final on this Wednesday, in Abbeydorney, at 7.30pm.

North Kerry Minor ‘B’ Championship Round 3 results

Causeway/Abbeydorney 3-12 Ballyheigue 1-14; Dr. Crokes/Firies 4-6 Lixnaw 0-18 (draw).

North Kerry Minor ‘B’ Championship Fixtures

Thursday, September 14 at 6.15pm: Causeway/Abbeydorney v Tralee Parnells; Lixnaw v Ballyheigue.

North Kerry Under-14 A Hurling Championship results

Kilmoyley 2-8 Lixnaw 3-4; Ballyduff 2-7 Abbeydorney 1-6

Under 14 B Championship results

Crotta O'Neill's 6-13 Causeway 0-7; Firies 5-8 St. Brendan’s 3-5; Tralee Parnells 1-12 Causeway 2-5.

Under 14 B Championship fixture

Ballyheigue v Lixnaw at Ballyheigue, Thursday, Sept 14 at 6.45pm

Under 14 fixtures for the weekend

‘A’ - Ballyduff v Kilmoyley; Lixnaw v Abbeydorney; Ballyheigue v bye. ‘B’ - Tralee Parnells v Crotta O’Neills.