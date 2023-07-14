Little familiarity at senior level but Derry already know plenty about Kerry’s star man David Clifford
It is over eight years since Kerry and Derry last played at senior level, but over a dozen players from each squad for Sunday’s semi-final have had some experience of facing the opposing county, mainly across three All-Ireland minor championship meetings
Kerryman
There is little chance of familiarity breeding contempt when Kerry and Derry play on Sunday: after all, meetings between the counties have been few and far between. In fact, this will be only fifth Championship meeting between the counties in the 135-year history of the All-Ireland Championship.