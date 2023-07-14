Little familiarity at senior level but Derry already know plenty about Kerry’s star man David Clifford

It is over eight years since Kerry and Derry last played at senior level, but over a dozen players from each squad for Sunday’s semi-final have had some experience of facing the opposing county, mainly across three All-Ireland minor championship meetings

David Clifford in action against Conor McCluskey of Derry during the 2017 All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Final at Croke Park. Photo by Sportsfile

Paul Brennan Kerryman Today at 07:00