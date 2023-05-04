Limerick’s Louis Dee into the Kerry side for Joe McDonagh Cup tie with Offaly

Incumbent keeper John Brendan O’Halloran is understood to be injured

Kerry hurling manager Stephen Molumphy has named one change to his starting fifteen for Sunday’s crunch Joe McDonagh Cup fourth round tie with Offaly in Tullamore (1pm).

The change sees Limerick native and Liam Mellows club man Louis Dee come into the side in place of John Brendan O’Halloran. The Kilmoyley man misses out entirely and is understood to have picked up a serious injury in the interregnum between the last round and this.

O’Halloran’s absence means that Dr Crokes stop-stopper Conor Bohane, a native of Portlaoise, comes into the match-day twenty six as replacement keeper.

Otherwise the Waterford native keeps the faith with the side which stated against Kildare in Hawkfield late last month. As ever the Kerry boss has made a number of positional switches, but one shouldn’t for a moment imagine that the team will line out anything like as named.

Captain Gavin Dooley, for instance, will surely play in his regular inside forward berth and not on the half-back line as this team selection would indicate.

The loss of O’Halloran is sure to be a significant one for the Kingdom, he made a number of top-class saves against the Lilywhites lat time out. Dee, of course, is a more than able replacement.

On the bench Tralee Parnells’ Morgan Madden comes into a strong looking replacements bench – albeit that Daniel Collins remains unavailable for selection – with the likes of Mikey Boyle, Seán Weir, Keith Carmody, and Hawkfield goal hero Jordan Conway all being held in reserve.

Kerry team (v Offaly)

1. Louis Dee (Liam Mellows)

2. Darragh Shanahan (Lixnaw)

3. Eric Leen (St Brendans)

4. Eoin Ross (Ballyduff)

5. Fionán MacKessy (St Brendans)

6. Paudie O’Connor (Kilmoyley)

7. Gavin Dooley (Cuaseway)

8. Evan Murphy (Causeway)

9. Jason Diggins (Causeway)

10. Kyle O’Connor (Ballyduff)

11. Brandon Barrett (Causeway)

12. Michael Leane (Ballyheigue)

13. Colin Walsh (Ballyheigue)

14. Shane Conway (Lixnaw)

15. Pádraig Boyle (Ballyduff)

Subs

16. Conor Bohane (Dr Crokes)

17. Seán Weir (Crotta O’Neills)

18. Morgan Madden (Tralee Parnells)

19. Mikey Boyle (Ballyduff)

20. Cillian Trant (Crotta O’Neills)

21. Keith Carmody (Causeway)

22. Jordan Conway (Crotta O’Neills)

23. Niall Mulcahy (Mungret)

24. Dan Goggin (Causeway)

25. Philip Lucid (Ballyheigue)

26. Ricky Heffernan (Lixnaw)